where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

Ceará and Corinthians face each other at 21:00 (Brasília time) today (16), in a game for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel at Castelão can put the São Paulo team in the lead, albeit temporarily, but Vozão tries to get rid of the relegation zone.

Corinthians opens the round as vice-leader, with 29 points, and one behind rival Palmeiras, who only enters the field on Monday (18), against Cuiabá. Ceará occupies the 17th position, the first within the sticking zone, with 18 points, and has been without a win for six rounds.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast on SporTV (closed TV) and Premiere (pay-per-view). In addition, the UOL Score Tracks the bids in real time.

Stadium and time

The match will be held at Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE), from 21:00 (Brasília time).

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

embezzlement

Ceará does not have two forwards: Erick is in the medical department, and Iury Castilho is automatically suspended after the third yellow card. Defender Luiz Otávio and left-back Victor Luís are doubts.

Corinthians continues with a full medical department: Fagner, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Willian Júnior Moraes are out of the game due to different injuries. Cantillo is back after a mild muscle problem. Coach Vítor Pereira is suspended after being sent off in the victory over Flamengo, on Sunday (10).

Possible lineups

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Victor Luis; Richardson, Richard Coelho and Lima; Vina, Ze Roberto and Mendoza. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Corinthians: Cassio; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Du Queiroz), Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira

Latest results

Ceará comes from elimination to rival Fortaleza in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil: they even won 1-0, but fell because they had lost the first game by two goals. Corinthians, curiously, experienced the opposite: they lost 1-0 to Santos, but qualified because they had won in the first leg.