where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Athletico-PR and Internacional face each other today (16), at 4:30 pm (GMT), for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The duel marks the meeting of coaches Luiz Felipe Scolari and Mano Menezes, who are looking to resume success in their careers, and there is still a dispute for positions among the first places. Colorado opens the round in third, with 28 points. Hurricane is sixth with 26.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Hurricane Live and on the Casimiro Channel on Twitch. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR), at 4:30 pm (from Brasília).

Possible lineups

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Khellven (Orejuela), Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández, Abner; Hugo Moura and Eric; Canobio, Terans and Cuello; Pablo (Vitor Roque). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Inter: Daniel; Heitor, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Pedro Henrique and Mauricio (Boschilia); German. Technician: Mano Menezes

embezzlement

The Hurricane does not have the defensive midfielder Christian, who suffered a serious injury in the match against Palmeiras.

Colorado does not have Alan Patrick, Taison, Bustos and Renê, injured. Wanderson is in the final stages of recovery and injury.

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Marcelo Van Gasse (SP) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Latest results

Inter arrives after beating América-MG 1-0 for the Brasileirão. Athletico-PR beat Bahia 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.