Which FIIs are most suitable in logistics, offices and other 3 segments? XP report points out options

In a report signed by the team of real estate fund analysts, XP Investimentos listed the FIIs recommended by the brokerage for purchase in the main market segments.

The document recalls that real estate funds have lost their attractiveness with the current rise in interest rates in the country, which increases the profitability of fixed income investments and ends up reducing investor interest in variable income, which involves greater risk.

However, the study encourages the inclusion of real estate funds in the investment portfolio due to the risk-return ratio of the product, which is in an intermediate position considering fixed income and stocks. With that in mind, XP analysts listed favorite FIIs in different sectors.

In the logistics segment, XP’s team of analysts has a favorable outlook in the short term due to the growth of e-commerce, which has been demanding a growing volume of logistics assets located close to large metropolitan regions since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We expect a continuation of a slow return to vacancy levels similar to those observed before the pandemic, and a reduction in the speed of growth of the average asking price in assets of the type”, indicates the report.

Among the FIIs recommended for purchase in the sector are Bresco (BRCO11), BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11), VBI (LVBI11), Pátria (PATL11), SDI Rio Bravo (SDIL11) and XP Log (XPLG11).

In the case of the office segment, the XP report highlights the impact on the sector of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the expansion of the home office model, factors that raised the vacancy rates of properties.

Analysts at the financial institution are betting on the reduction of restrictions on circulation and the gradual return to face-to-face work for the recovery of the corporate slabs segment.

“We believe that well-located and high-quality assets should remain resilient even with a lower economic acceleration”, point out the experts, who refer to spaces located in regions such as Nova Faria Lima and Vila Olímpia, in São Paulo (SP).

Given this scenario, the XP team recommends buying The One (ONEF11), Vila Olímpia Corpoarte (VLOL11), JS Real Estate (JSRE11), Tellus Properties (TEPP11), REC Renda (RECT11) and VBI Prime Properties (PVBI11) funds. .

Mall real estate funds are also on the XP team’s radar, especially in view of the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 and, consequently, the increase in the movement of people.

Analysts warn, however, that the prices of the shares of these FIIs may be pressured in the short term because of the uncertainties related to the pace of the segment’s performance recovery.

In this sense, three portfolios are preferred by specialists: Hedge Brasil Shopping (HGBS11), HSI Malls (HSML11) and XP Malls (XPML11).

In the hybrid category, the XP report highlights the CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11) buy recommendation. The document also reinforces the positive view for “paper” FIIs – which invest in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate). XP currently recommends purchasing ten “paper” funds. Are they:

