White Noise: People who make money recording sounds like rain and washing machine

Almudena de Cabo
BBC News World

  • Almudena de Cabo
  • BBC News World

In the wave of podcasts, a new product seems to be gaining more and more followers: recording the sound of a washing machine, fan or rain has become a new business and has led some people to record this type of sound, known as white noise, like a successful business.

White noise podcasters recreate a world of calm, with which they help thousands of listeners to focus, calm down or sleep in a time of high noise pollution. You just need to check the lists of the most popular video and audio platforms to see the great reception of this type of content.

On YouTube, you can find videos like “Celestial White Noise”, with 57 million views, or “White noise for babies to sleep”, with more than 28 million views. The new wave increasingly involves podcasts with this type of noise, ideal for masking or covering other ambient sounds, such as cars, construction or dogs barking.

“I think everyone is looking for ways to sleep better. Some people turn to medication. I prefer to find other ways. I’ve always found white noise and the sounds of nature to be the best way to help with rest,” explains Todd Moore, an American businessman from success that has been recording white noises for over twelve years, first for his app and then for the “Tmsoft’s White Noise Sleep Sounds” podcast.

