who is the affair of Arrascaeta

Arrascaeta was the main character in Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-MG, which guaranteed the classification of Rubro-Negro to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. With great performance on the field, being the author of the two goals of the match, the Uruguayan had a special support in the stands, since his affair was present at Maracanã.

The Fla midfielder resumed his romance with Ana Cecilia Maia, 23, who was present in the crowd alongside the player’s mother, according to the newspaper ‘Extra’. Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, she is a model and gained prominence four years ago for being a stage assistant on TV Globo’s ‘The Voice Kids’.

In the program, Ana Maia was responsible for delivering the form to presenter André Marques with the result of the public vote.

Their relationship began after they met through mutual friends at Carnival in early May. The two were seen in Sapucaí and enjoyed the revelry together.

Arrasca and the affair also enjoyed a break at a resort in Mangaratiba, together with Isla and a friend of the model.

Before meeting Ana Maia, the midfielder was married to Uruguayan model Camila Bastiani for eight years. They started their relationship in 2013 and broke up in 2021. After being single, he was still involved with Vitória Bellato, a former participant in the MTV show ‘De Férias Com O Ex’.

According to the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, Arrascaeta celebrated Fla’s victory and classification in style, inviting close friends and his girlfriend to a barbecue at his house.