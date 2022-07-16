Who receives benefit in JULY? See the PIS Calendar; PIS table and whether you will receive PIS 2022

Thousands of workers spread across the country can still withdraw the PIS will be back this month July.

See how to check PIS up to BRL 1,212 here

To withdraw the installment up to BRL 1,212, you must send a request to the Ministry of Economy. See all details below:

See how to receive PIS 2022 and check:

O PIS 2022 was paid in February and March of this year.

But there are still around 480,000 workers who have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022as reported by the data released by the Ministry of Labor at the end of May.

WHO IS RIGHT TO THE PIS; WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

The good news is that the PIS 2022 it’s the Pasep 2022 can still be redeemed by workers.

PIS PAYMENT; HOW TO RECEIVE THE PIS?; PIS WITHDRAWAL

O PIS Pasep 2022 can still be redeemed by workers.

In general, the PIS 2022 can be received through Caixa Econômica Federal, and the Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn through Banco do Brasil.

O PIS 2022 is automatically deposited in credit by CAIXA Tem – in a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

TABLE PIS; TABLE OF PIS 2022; 2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2022 CALENDAR; 2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

PIS 2021; PIS PASEP 2021; PIS BASE YEAR 2021; PIS 2021 CALENDAR; 2021 PIS CALENDAR

