Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a known attractant for mosquitoes. But it’s not their emission levels that explain why these insects (especially females, which need blood to complete the reproductive cycle) prefer to bite you rather than someone next to you.

This is because other physical and chemical signals determine the mosquito’s attraction to certain people. In particular, heat, water vapor and humidity – but mainly the odors emanating from our skin.

It is not yet known precisely which scents attract mosquitoes the most. However, there are studies pointing to molecules such as indole, nonanol, octenol and lactic acid as main suspects.

Attracted by the “smell”

In research carried out at Florida International University, United States, a unique odorant receptor was identified, known as ionotropic receptor 8a (IR8a), which allows the Aedes aegypti mosquito (that transmitter of the terrible dengue, chikungunya and zika) to detect lactic acid. When they disabled the IR8a receptor, which is found on the antennae of these insects, the researchers found that the mosquitoes were unable to detect lactic acid and other acidic odors emitted by humans.

Other research suggests that dengue and Zika viruses alter the smell of the mice and humans they infect to make them more attractive to mosquitoes. There, the math is simple: the infected person becomes a prime target to be bitten, and after the mosquito has bitten it, it carries the virus to another victim.

Basically, viruses modify the emission of an aromatic ketone called acetophenone (which is especially attractive to mosquitoes). Normally, the skin of humans and rodents produces an antimicrobial peptide that limits bacterial populations. In studies, odors collected from the armpits of dengue patients contained more acetophenone than odors from uninfected people, indicating that the concentration of this peptide decreases in people with the virus.

In turn, the malaria-causing parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, makes infected people more attractive to the Anopheles gambiae mosquito, the vector of the disease. The reason may be related to the production of an isoprenoid precursor carried out by the parasite, which affects the mosquito’s foraging and blood feeding behaviors as well as its susceptibility to infection.

Specifically, this isoprenoid precursor, called (E)-4-hydroxy-3-methyl-but2-enyl pyrophosphate (HMBPP), activates human red blood cells to increase the release of CO2, aldehydes and monoterpenes, which together attract the mosquito with more strength and invite you to “suck our blood”. Not only that: the malaria vector mosquito is not the only one to be attracted in this case. Other species that are attracted to HMBPP are Anopheles coluzzii, Anopheles arabiensis, Aedes aegypti and species from the Culex pipiens/Culex torrentium complex.

Mosquitoes, the biggest killers of people on the planet

Understanding what factors are involved in the preference of mosquitoes to bite one person or another can help to determine and reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases transmitted by these vectors. And this is no small feat. Mosquitoes and the diseases they spread have killed more people around the planet than all the wars in history combined.

To get an idea of ​​all the nefarious “power” that these insects have, depending on the species, they transmit West Nile fever, Zika, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, St. Louis, lymphatic filariasis, La Crosse encephalitis and Pogosta disease. Other transmitted diseases are Oropouche fever, Tahyna viral disease, Rift Valley fever, forest virus infection, Sindbis fever, Japanese encephalitis, Ross River fever, Barmah forest fever, malaria and so on.

