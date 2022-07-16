Why Globo fired veteran presenters and gave Ivete 2 programs







Ivete does well at Globo while the list of dismissed people grows Photo: Disclosure

As of the 24th, Ivete Sangalo will be part of the select team of presenters with their own program on Sundays. ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ airs in the afternoon, at a time yet to be announced.

It will be in a season scheme, as well as the other weekly attraction commanded by the singer, ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’, with the third edition scheduled to start in January 2023.

The glorious moment of the star on Globo contrasts with the seemingly endless wave of layoffs of former presenters at the station, who did not have their contract renewed.

The list includes professionals with 20, 30 years of experience. Among them, Angélica, Cissa Guimarães, André Marques and Ana Furtado. Some were on the air, others were waiting for a new project.

Ivete’s rise in the face of the departure of so many talents raises a question: why does Globo’s management prefer to bet so much on the queen of axé and give up veterans with vast experience in TV?

The main reason is called billing. The singer is one of the strongest names in Brazilian advertising. She became a kind of Midas. It drives sales of everything it advertises in commercials.

It even starred in two, three major campaigns for different products at the same time in the media. It communicates well with all layers of consumers, from the economic elite to low-income earners.

Ivete is a money magnet for Globo. She attracts a queue of advertisers eager to associate her brand with her television performance. It makes life a lot easier for the commercial department of the broadcaster.

One of the best-known artists in the country, the singer has wide acceptance in the most diverse age groups and almost zero rejection. It became an asset for the channel to attract young people, a profile little interested in open TV and, at the same time, essential for the survival of the vehicle.

For these reasons, Veveta went ahead of presenters kept in Globo’s ‘fridge’, such as the great Fernanda Gentil, and has already been pointed out internally as the probable successor of Luciano Huck on ‘Domingão’.

Its status is so great that it won a special commemorating its 50th anniversary in prime time in May. An honor that few celebrities have had in almost 7 decades of Globo’s existence.

Ivete’s career as a presenter began in 1998, when she covered Xuxa’s maternity leave. From 2004 to 2009, she was in front of the ‘Globo Station’ specials, on Sunday afternoons.

Another highlight was as a coach in ‘The Voice Kids’ and ‘The Voice Brasil’. As an actress, she has done numerous works. The best performance came in the remake of ‘Gabriela’ (2012), as brothel owner Maria Machadão.

Before going global, she already wanted to build a career in front of the cameras. “My history in music took me in the arms to television”, she said in a press release, at the launch of ‘Pipoca’. “TV also became my home, an artistic home.”