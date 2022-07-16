Why Jeep Renegade Failed to Retake the Lead in SUVs – 7/16/2022

The Jeep Renegade is a phenomenon. Launched in 2015, the SUV is on the best-seller list in its segment and became a leader, but it was unable to regain that position this year. And there are a number of factors that point to the reasons why the model will have difficulty regaining the podium.

One of the main ones is the fact that the segment is much broader than it was at launch and in subsequent years. According to Fenabrave figures, the Renegade sold 24,880 units by the end of June, behind Volkswagen T-Cross, Chevrolet Tracker and Hyundai Creta, taking into account only the compact segment. With 31,029 cars sold in the same period, the Jeep Compass is also ahead and only behind the VW model.

It’s a very different scenario from the one found in 2015. It was in March of that year that the Renegade and rival Honda HR-V arrived on the market. Both came to compete with the Ford EcoSport, the model that started the movement of compact SUVs in Brazil, and also with the Renault Duster.

Since then, many new competitors have come, Jeep has expanded its range and the EcoSport has been discontinued. The HR-V’s leadership in the segment lasted until 2019, the year in which the Renegade took the position and increased in sales until it became the third best-selling passenger car in the country in 2021, according to data from Fenabrave. There were no less than 73,913 units registered in this period.

There are a number of reasons why the Jeep’s breath hasn’t held up in 2022 as it was in 2021. UOL Cars talked with the brand itself and with experts to understand the current situation of the model.

In February, the Renegade replaced the old 1.8 E.torQ engine and the 2.0 turbodiesel with the new generation 1.3 turbo, an engine that could give an extra boost to sales. However, it is a matter of supply and demand.

“Shortly after the model’s relaunch, modernized and with a turbo engine in all versions, demand increased by more than 70%”, explains Everton Kurdejak, director of commercial operations for the Jeep brand. “Production capacity has been the subject of constant improvements, but is still impacted by the world supply crisis, especially semiconductors”, he adds.

The fact is that the demand for the Jeep is high, which has had an impact on the car’s waiting time. According to the table sent this week to dealers, the Series S version is the one that requires less patience. Your billing deadline is September 30, 2022.

The deadlines vary according to the configuration, always with a date for the last day of the month: Trailhawk (October), S Series with roof and Sport (November) and Longitude (December). Here’s an addendum: this is the billing period, only the delivery should add about 20 more days. Still, nothing that comes close to the projected revenue for the Compass Trailhawk companion, scheduled for December 31, 2023.

“Yes, there is a queue and a continuous effort to reconcile the gigantic increase in demand with production difficulties. Jeep is currently the brand with one of the best delivery managements, always working with very clear information and delivery planning reviewed daily with the dealer network”, defends Everton.

All brand models are in high demand and queue. The Commander will not be delivered until the middle of next year to customers who close deals now. The entry into line of the SUV for seven people was already foreseen in the investments of the plant in Goiana, mainly focused on increasing production. The issue is also the high demand for the new model.

Using only sales numbers to be sure of the outlook of a particular car on the market is increasingly difficult. “Some numbers are distorted in one sense, because that car may have stopped being produced for a while or have some production problem. The Chevrolet Onix is ​​a good example, it went from leader to eighth. month, he becomes a leader”, says Milad Kalume, Business Development Manager at Jato do Brasil

The direct sales market has always been vital for Renegade. And it still is, as 15,589 cars were sold in this modality, against 24,880 total. “In addition, the direct sales policy via legal entities makes the purchase option more competitive on the market. Some models reach 11%”, says a seller from Rio de Janeiro.

Although it was no longer offered in October 2020, the lack of a PcD version did not affect the SUV’s performance on the market in 2021. Sold at prices between R$98,316 and R$131,041 (São Paulo values), the Fiat Pulse started to play the role of the old Renegade PcD, costing much less than the range between R$ 134,315 and R$ 174,716 of the Jeep. The launch of the Italian brand quickly became a success. There were 24,035 models registered in the accumulated until June, just 845 cars less than the Renegade.

There is another issue that should impact Renegade in the near future: the coming of a new generation. Although it has been updated over the years, the Jeep could not escape the natural life cycle of all cars. The current SUV has already completed seven years on the market.

“Stellantis is very good at doing product activations, the so-called minor facelift, which is less expensive. Although it has received a new engine, the Renegade must be at the end of life of this platform or body, which does not change fact for a long time. Every vehicle has its exhaustion”, analyzes Cassio Pagliarini, partner at Bright Consulting.

With the arrival of the new Honda HR-V, now it will be Jeep’s turn to reinvent itself again and restart the same fight that started in 2015. However, the fight is far from restricted to the two.

