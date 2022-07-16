Will is gay and in love with Mike, says Noah Schnapp

From the beginning, fans of Stranger Things always pointed out a certain distrust about Will Byers’ sexuality, especially when it came to Mike Wheeler. In Season 4, this seems to have become increasingly clear, but Noah Schnapp went public to confirm the information at once.

The scene from Volume 2 of Season 4, in which Will [alerta ao spoiler!] declares himself to his best friend, saying it’s about Eleven, thrilled fans of the series. The way the character broke down in tears after the dialogue seemed to confirm things, but Schnapp confirmed that there were always signs about Will from the start.

“Obviously it was hinted in Season 1: It’s always been there, but you never knew, it’s just him growing slower than his friends”Schnapp told Variety (via ComicBook). “Now it’s 100% clear that he’s gay and he loves Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it’s done so beautifully because it’s so easy to make a character suddenly gay.”

He continues: “People came to me – I was in Paris and a 40-year-old man came up to me and said, ‘Wow, this character of Will made me feel so good. This is exactly who I was as a kid.’ It made me so happy to hear. They’re writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”

The actor points out that he didn’t know about Will’s future to some extent: “Years ago, during the first season, I didn’t know how far the Duffer brothers wanted to go with this character”reveals. “So I was kind of figuring that out along with the audience. But now that I’ve talked to them and seen the show, I know what they want to do with it. They obviously haven’t told me anything either. I’m always screwing things up, so they they’re never going to share anything with me. So it’s really hard to figure it out on your own. And kind of realizing later on, like, ‘Oh, that makes sense and that was intentional’.”

The first part of the new season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in May 27, 2022 after some postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Divided into two parts, the complete season will feature nine episodes of extended durations that will add up to a total of almost 13 hours of never-before-seen content.

