Wind lifts Juliana Caetano’s miniskirt and singer shows too much

Juliana Caetano showed too much during one of the shows of Bonde do Forró. While singing the song ‘Não Cozinho Não’, the band’s hit, the wind ended up lifting the miniskirt that the muse wore as part of the costume.

At this moment, the black panties that the artist wore under her skirt stood out. Without worrying about it, Juliana continued to show her talent as a singer on stage, alongside her beautiful dancers.

The video was published by the famous through her Instagram Stories, but ended up going viral on other social networks. There, the fans and admirers of Juliana Caetano left praise and many exciting messages for her.

“Ju you are very beautiful”said a netizen. “How delicious, I could see all the panties”fired a boy. “I loved this show, my muse is beautiful”said one fan. “Simply wonderful”declared another admirer.

Controversy when leaving the show

In addition to being successful on social networks and on stage, Juliana Caetano is also known for her controversies. The most recent happened when she left a show by Bonde do Forró, wearing a black bag on his head.

Faced with the negative repercussion, she explained herself through social networks. The artist explained that she doesn’t do it for “stardom”, but for the protection of her and the group’s dancers.

Juliana said that she is insecure to meet fans on the streets, but made it clear that seeks to receive everyone with affection in his dressing room. “For us, it is a form of protection”, she said.

“I am very afraid of the outside environment, an environment that is not controlled. I have a lot of insecurity, there are a lot of things that happen that I don’t tell you about, threats, bad things. So in the dressing room I do my best to meet you”, justified the artist.

Juliana Caetano reports harassment

In another moment, Juliana Caetano reported an episode of harassment she suffered from a security guard at the Bonde do Forró show. The artist said that she will no longer tolerate this type of situation, which, according to her, is very common.

“Everyone was behind the fence and only the guy inside the fence was taking advantage of the time we passed to change clothes. He kept pretending and leaning the parts against us.”revealed the singer.

The muse points out that he always avoided talking about it openly, as he didn’t want to disturb the party atmosphere that exists in his shows. However, the situation ended up getting to a point where it couldn’t be done anymore.

“We never say anything because we want to keep the atmosphere happy and festive, because we are there to celebrate. But I will no longer tolerate this horrible, disgusting situation. I’m only saying this because at our last show there was a super abused security.”declared the famous.

