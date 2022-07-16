With heat wave weather forecast for 2050 could come true in UK next week, 28 years earlier | Environment

In 2020, two UK meteorologists made a projection to estimate what the weather forecast would be thirty years from now, in 2050. For this, professionals from the official weather forecasting agency Met Office dedicated themselves to analyzing super long climate models. reach.

At the time, the charts indicated that this was not a real prediction. “Examples of plausible weather based on weather projections” appears written in the upper right corner of the fictional forecast. However, next Monday (18), the estimate can be confirmed with an advance of 28 years.

Heatwave in Europe: Countries face wildfires, record temperatures and pollution

Spain faces second heat wave of the year and temperatures reach 43°C

The one who observed the similarity was Simon Lee, an atmospheric scientist at Columbia University in New York. “In 2020, the Met Office produced a hypothetical weather forecast for July 23, 2050 based on UK climate projections. Today, the forecast for Tuesday is surprisingly nearly identical for much of the country,” he wrote in his account. from Twitter.

The estimate for next week is unprecedented, with highs of 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal. Until then, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 38.7ºC, at the Cambridge Botanical Garden, in 2019.

This prospect led to the issuance of a red alert due to the heat wave, something hitherto unprecedented. In an official statement on the weather service’s website, Met Office climate scientist Dr. Nikos Christidis says: