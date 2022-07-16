With parity, is it time to buy dollar, euro or both? Experts suggest thrift to investors

With an accumulated decline of more than 10% in 2022, mainly influenced by concerns about a possible recession in Europe, the euro is trading close to the dollar. The American currency, in turn, strengthens on the expectation that the Federal Reserve – the central bank of the United States – will intensify the pace of interest rate increases, given the rising inflation in the country. This morning, the euro was up 0.48% and was at $1.0067.

Historically more valued, the euro had last traded at the same level as the dollar in July 2002. And given the parity between the two currencies, the warning light of investors for possible opportunities in buying and selling came on.

The current devaluation of the European single currency reflects the scenario of inflation, high energy prices and the risk of cutting Russia’s natural gas supply in Europe. The euro zone – which currently has a negative interest rate – has not followed the monetary tightening carried out in the United States, reflecting the devaluation of the currency.

“There the interest rate tightening should be smoother, given the complexity of the region”, explains Rodrigo Marcatti, economist and CEO of Veedha Investimentos. “There are countries that are growing a little, nations that are not growing and places that are already in recession.” The rise in interest rates in Europe is more delicate, because it would affect all countries differently, according to the economist.

The situation in both regions has increased risk aversion in the financial market, a movement that encourages the purchase of the American currency, considered safer in times of adversity.

“The United States is seen as the safest place to invest. And now, they still pay the interest a little higher”, says Marcatti. “Because of this, the dollar appreciates not only against the euro, but against all currencies.”

Is it time to buy euro, dollar or both?

experts heard by InfoMoney recommend parsimony to investors looking for an opportunity for gains in the parity between the euro and the dollar. In their view, currency should be seen as a store of value, not as an investment.

“Currency does not generate value over time and does not distribute dividends”, points out Veedha’s Marcatti. “Therefore, betting on a currency is not something we usually recommend as an investment.”

He explains that, from an allocation point of view and for security reasons, having a part of the dollarized portfolio is important. However, he recommends that diversification not be done directly with the purchase of paper money. “We buy assets that are dollarized, such as US investment funds, and US-traded securities, such as stocks or fixed-income bonds,” he says.

Marcos Weigt, head of treasury at Travelex – a financial institution specializing in foreign exchange – agrees, and also considers that Brazilian fixed income is currently paying returns of around 13% per year, a percentage that must be taken into account by investors before entering into other products.

In addition, Weigt points out that the recommended share of coins in an investment portfolio is usually small, between 10% and 20%. Given the current scenario and observing a healthy proportion of the portfolio, he defends diversification also between the two currencies.

“The investor could make half a euro and half a dollar”, he recommends. “Right now the risks are higher in the eurozone, but thinking about an investment portfolio, I would have both.” The application could be carried out through investment funds focused on foreign exchange, available at banks and brokers.

“It is also possible to invest in funds that buy shares of funds abroad and gain from the exchange variation”, suggests Weigt, who foresees the maintenance of the parity scenario in the short term. “The euro will only appreciate again when the delicate situation in Europe’s energy supply is resolved”, she ventures.

What are the prospects for the euro and the dollar?

The experts heard by the InfoMoney do not believe in a change of scenery in the short term. But given what is currently observed, assets linked to the dollar seem to have a better chance of performing better than those linked to the euro.

“I believe that, in the medium and long term, the euro will recover against the dollar, but it may not reach the average exchange rate of the last 20 years, of 1.25 against the American currency”, evaluates Francisco Nobre, economist at XP.

For him, the exchange rate – both the euro and the dollar – will depend on the economic performance of the euro zone and the United States going forward.

In the case of Europe, Nobre considers it important to have a quick solution to inflation in the region before an even greater damage to economic activity and an even sharper fall in the euro.

This Thursday (14), the European Commission – the executive arm of the European Union – considerably raised its inflation projections for the region, jumping from 6.1% to 7.6% in 2022 and from 2.7% to 4% next year.

“That’s why it’s important that the European central bank starts to act to guarantee the convergence of inflation to the target and the normalization of the economy”, says Nobre.

The United States, on the other hand, is now a growing country, which generates jobs, has a strong currency and a more solid economy, assesses Marcatti, from Veedha. To top it off, it now pays higher interest rates, including on European bonds.

In the short term, there is a possibility that the United States will enter a recession, but it would be for a short period and with a slight drop in gross domestic product (GDP), points out the expert.

“Right now, with both currencies being worth the same, if I had to decide on one, I would opt for the dollar”, concludes Marcatti.

In circulation as a physical currency since January 1, 2002, the euro is used today by 19 of the 27 member states of the European Union.

