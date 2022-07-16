With the cramullo in his body, Alcides decides to take Jove’s life in Pantanal: ‘V kill that floz’

Alcides (Juliano Cazarr), Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuta Barbosa) in Pantanal (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Pantanal has been a great success in programming the plim-plim. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the novel by Bruno Luperi.

After Alcides (Juliano Cazarr) harasses Juma (Alanis Guillen) during their wedding celebration, Jove (Jesuta Barbosa)Madeleine’s son (Karine Teles) strikes a rear naked choke on Tenrio’s jaguno (Murilo Bencio) who falls unconscious in the Lencio lands.

After the shame, the peo to swear the grandson of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) to death. ‘I had drunk a lot, otherwise that floz wouldn’t have laid hands on me. I can’t forget about it manra! I’m going to kill that floz, Zefa. You can write this.. But I won’t be able to carry this shame with me for the rest of my life.‘, conclude Maria Bruaca’s (Isabel Teixeira) lover being restrained by Zefa (Paula Barbosa) who puts hot cloths in the situation. ‘So it’s good to learn… Because if the c bul c’o he c’o veiz, the thing won’t pay‘, finish housekeeping being wise.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuta Barbosa) get married in Pantanal (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Pantanal written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Artistic direction by Rogrio Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. Produced by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and directed by José Luiz Villamarim.

