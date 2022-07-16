With the death of Gilberto Chateaubriand, Brazilian art loses its biggest defender

posted on 07/15/2022 06:00



(Credit: Personal Archive/Disclosure)

Owner of one of the most important collections of Brazilian art, the collector and diplomat Gilberto Chateaubriand died yesterday, aged 97, in Porto Ferreira (SP). According to reports from people close to him, he was found already lifeless by a granddaughter, while he was sleeping. Son of journalist and businessman Assis Chateaubriand, founder of Diários Associados, Gilberto was considered the greatest defender of the plastic arts in the country and one of those responsible for placing them in a high level of importance in the international community.

Born in Paris in 1925, Gilberto Francisco Renato Allard Chateaubriand Bandeira de Melo gathered a collection of more than 8,000 works throughout his life. Part of it is currently part of the collection of the Museum of Modern Art of Rio de Janeiro (MAM), for which Gilberto was the main contributor.

Through a note, MAM Rio mourned the death of the collector. “On loan to the museum since 1993, part of the collection, of modern and contemporary Brazilian art, is one of the most important in the country,” tweeted the institution’s management.

The Rio Art Museum (MAR) highlighted the importance of Gilberto’s dedication to Brazilian cultural production. “Owner of more than 8,000 works of art and one of the main donors to the Museum of Modern Art in Rio, Gilberto began his partnership with MAM in 1993. The collection that bears his name is one of the most remarkable in Brazilian art, with works ranging from modernism to contemporary production”, tweeted the managers of MAR.

Gilberto’s importance can be measured by the fact that he is a member of the curators of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) and the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art (Paris). In addition, he participated in the administrative committees of the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo and the Museum of Contemporary Art of the University of São Paulo (MAC-USP). He was also on the board of Paço Imperial (Rio), MAM-RJ and the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM-SP).

According to Carlos Alberto Cheteaubriand, his father breathed Brazilian art 24 hours a day. “He had a lot of joy and was always surrounded by arts and artists. He died on his farm, aged 97, with many accomplishments, as he always dreamed of”, he said.

Throughout his life, Gilberto gathered numerous works by renowned names — including Portinari, Tarsila do Amaral, Guignard, Pancetti, Djanira, Anita Malfati, Iberê Camargo, Maria Martins, Lasar Segall, Lygia Pape, Lygia Clark and Hélio Oiticica. He owned paintings, prints, photographs, installations, sketches and sculptures that, according to experts, were defining the Brazilian plastic arts. MAM-RJ holds more than 6,000 pieces and some of them are available to the public in an exhibition that runs until January 2023.





interests

Gilberto was one of the first to be interested in works by artists who constituted the controversial movement of the New Figuration, in the late 1960s. It was because of the collector’s work that names such as Glauco Rodrigues, Antonio Manuel, Rubens Gerchman, Antonio Dias, Roberto Magalhães, Carlos Vergara, Carlos Zílio and Anna Maria Maiolino, with works of marked political content, reached a higher level and began to be respected by the artistic and intellectual community.

For Gilberto, art was a broad concept that included various formats and manifestations. Because of this, in the 1990s, he incorporated works by photographers such as Rosângela Rennó and Miguel Rio Branco into the collection.

This comprehensive view of art led Gilberto to add controversial works to the collection, such as B33 Bólide Caixa 18, a tribute to Cara de Cavalo, by Hélio Oiticica. It is a tribute to the criminal Manoel Moreira, the Cara de Cavalo, accused of the murder of the civil police officer Milton Le Cocq, in Rio de Janeiro, in the 1960s. The installation brings together different elements, such as wood, photography, nylon, acrylic, plastic and pigments — and is considered one of Oiticica’s greatest works.

Gilberto will be honored with a cultural institute that will bear his name on the farm where he lived for over 40 years in Porto Ferreira. The organization is in charge of Carlos Alberto and the collection will have just over 600 works, which will include paintings and sculptures. The idea, too, is to bring together works by approximately 500 contemporary artists on display today at MAM-RJ, and another 130 by 20th-century painters.

Gilberto’s body is being veiled in Porto Ferreira and, later, it will go to the São João Batista Cemetery, in Botafogo, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, where it will be buried.