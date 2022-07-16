With three months in the club, Carlos de Pena is a key player

I recently wrote here about the quality of Inter’s latest signings and the impact on the team’s improvement. This added to the great initial work done by Mano Menezes. One player, however, stands out for his quick adaptation, even though he has never played Brazilian football before. It’s hard to think about Colorado without Carlos de Pena these days.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan was revealed by Nacional in 2013. He played three seasons at Albos, won a local championship and moved to Middlesbrough. In the English northeast team he didn’t get a sequence, he was loaned to Oviedo and the same happened. He only found good football again when he returned to Nacional in 2018, and from there he was sold to Dynamo Kiev.

It was three and a half seasons at the Ukrainian club. He came to Inter after taking refuge from the war in the eastern European country and debuted on April 6, in a game for the Copa Sudamericana. Since he started, starting in his second match, he has only been on the bench on two more occasions. In both, spared by Mano. There were those who doubted the synergy between player and coach.

De Pena had his signing approved by Alexander Medina, a former Colorado coach. There was fear of a difficulty in adapting after the change in command, but what you see on the field is something totally different from that. He has already played different roles and adds a lot of quality to the articulation of plays.

Carlos de Pena’s numbers since joining Internacional Image: Source: Opta

Left-handed, owner of a good pass, accurate shots from medium distance and great dynamics of movement, he plays as a ”second man” in the middle, alongside Gabriel, or as a ”false winger” on the left. That depends on Mano Menezes’ choice.

If Wanderson plays on the left winger, he makes up the first midline alongside Gabriel. If Pedro Henrique enters on the right wing, he starts more open on the opposite flank. The coach has used Edenilson and Carlos de Pena as ”wild cards”, alternating between the two aforementioned functions. He has also played as a left midfielder in a 4-3-3 and was improvised on the side.

There are five direct participations in goals in the 21 times he entered the field with the colored shirt. He scored twice and provided three assists. The two goals he scored were from the penalty spot. One of them drew a complicated game against Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal.

It can be an open guard on the side or float to the center and participate more in the game. He’s not exactly a speed athlete, despite his agility and quick thinking. His main virtue is the choice of the best move and the technique of execution in offensive actions. Defensively he doesn’t compromise, even without so much physical strength.

Inter’s base team with Carlos de Pena on the left. It is not necessarily a winger that will always generate depth for the sector. Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

When Wanderson is cast, he is retreated. Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

Inter did not have to pay the Uruguayan’s termination fine. He has a contract until December 2022 with Colorado. The conversations for the extension of the bond have already started and it is good that they end soon. Certainly the midfielder has aroused the interest of other clubs and can already sign a pre-contract.