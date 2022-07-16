Woman dances on TikTok to celebrate lawsuit against company and loses compensation

A dance posted on TikTok was very expensive for a saleswoman at a jewelry store in São Paulo. The girl, identified as Esmeralda Mello, won a labor lawsuit in court and decided to celebrate on social media, but ended up having the decision overturned because of that.

Esmeralda filed a lawsuit against the jewelry store asking for recognition of an employment relationship from a period prior to that stated in the work card, moral damages for omission of registration and moral damages for humiliating treatment in the work environment. The information is from G1 São Paulo.

After having the sentence in her favor, she decided to make a post with two friends, who were witnesses in the action. In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Me and my friends going to sue the toxic company.”

The problem is that the video came to the attention of the judges responsible for the case, who reversed it when they realized that the witnesses brought by Esmeralda had a close friendship with her, which was omitted during the hearings.

In a note, the Regional Labor Court of the 2nd region, in São Paulo, reported that the court of 1st degree also considered the post “disrespectful”.

“Therefore, the testimonies were annulled. In the sentence, it was also concluded that the professional and the witnesses misused the process and the Labor Court, treating the institution as a background for inappropriate postings and publication of a dance on the net. social”, says the note issued by the agency.

In addition to having the sentence overturned, Esmeralda and her two friends were convicted of bad faith litigation, which is when someone has abusive or corrupt conduct during a process. They will have to pay a fine of 2% on the value attributed to the cause for the company.

“This is a jocular and unnecessary attitude against the company and, also, against the Labor Court itself. It also demonstrates that they were in harmony about what they wanted to obtain, in a clear demonstration of alliance, acting recklessly in the process , the bad faith being duly configured”, said the judge-rapporteur of the judgment, Silvia Almeida Prado Andreoni.