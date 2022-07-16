Woman says she was pushed in the face by Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora

Video shows moment when president approaches dance teacher (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

A 32-year-old dance teacher, who preferred not to identify herself, accused President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of having pushed her face this Friday (7/15), during a visit to Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Forest of Minas Gerais.

“I approached him, with my hands down, and I said: ‘fascist, corrupt’. He put his left hand on my face and pushed,” said a report from the State of Mines by phone.

According to the woman, shortly after being assaulted by Bolsonaro, two people arrived to remove her from the event. “I don’t know if they were security guards or supporters, but they were polite.” The victim chose not to file a police report, as, according to her, that would not solve the situation. The Military Police’s advisors informed, by e-mail, that without the registration it is not possible to adopt measures. The corporation stressed that no citizen was arrested in this circumstance. O State of Mines He also asked for a position from Bolsonaro, but did not receive a response from the Palcio do Planalto advisors until the publication of this article. Read more: https://www.em.com.br/app/noticia/politica/2022/07/15/interna_politica,1380466/mulher-diz-ter-sido-empurrada-no-rosto-por-bolsonaro-em -juiz-de-fora.shtml?utm_source=hardnews&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=score&utm_term=undefined The victim chose not to file a police report, as, according to her, that would not solve the situation. The Military Police’s advisors informed, by e-mail, that without the registration it is not possible to adopt measures. The corporation stressed that no citizen was arrested in this circumstance. Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Instagram – https://instagram.com/estadodeminas/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #Bolsonaro #JuizDeFora #MG”/>

Not to mention Lula

To EM, the professor stated that at no time did she speak words of support to former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I want to point out that I am not linked to any party and I also do not support any other presidential candidate.”

She reported being a little scared, “but at the same time at peace for having had the opportunity to give a voice to everyone who is against the Bolsonaro government”.

walk with the dog

The woman also said that she went to the place during the walk with the dog to see what was happening. “I saw that I was having a motorcycle and I knew that the president would come to Juiz de Fora, but I did not imagine that I was there at that moment”.

Return to Juiz de Fora