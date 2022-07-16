Women can get IUDs in UBSs for free

Contraceptive method has few contraindications and is offered by SUS

The intrauterine device (IUD) is one of the contraceptive methods currently available at SUS in Boa Vista. The general practitioner Everton Walczak, in an interview with Folha, spoke about the advantages and details of the procedure.





“Health professionals were recently trained to perform the placement of this device. It is essential to emphasize that the IUD is a much safer method. There is no problem of forgetting that sometimes happens with the use of the pill or other contraceptives”, highlighted the doctor.

All follow-up is available free of charge in the municipal network, including post-placement placement, guidelines, if necessary ultrasound and other procedures. The device lasts for up to ten years. “Any time a woman comes in for an IUD insertion as long as she meets the criteria, she can keep it there for up to ten years without any problem. And when you decide to get pregnant, come, take it out, it’s super simple,” added Everton.

How and in which Basic Health Unit to place the IUD?

Check the list of health centers that offer the service in Boa Vista

UBS CAMBARÁ

BURITIS UBS

UBS LIBERTY

DALMO MADE UBS

MECEJANA UBS

UBS IONE SANTIAGO

UBS SANTA LUZIA

UBS DÉLIO TUPINAMBÁ

UBS VANDERLY N. DE SOUZA

UBS SANTA TEREZA

UBS ARMINDA GOMES

UBS JORGE GURJÃO

UBS SÃO VICENTE

UBS DIMITRI GRANDEZ

UBS ASA WHITE

PRICUMA UBS



“The contraindications are few in relation to other contraceptives. The main ones are: uterine malformations, not being pregnant, some women’s menstrual disorders (irregular bleeding) and some gynecological problems,” said the specialist.

Underage women can also have an IUD inserted, as long as it meets the required criteria.

the IUD does not replace condom in sexual intercourse

“The IUD only prevents conception, the name says, it’s ‘contraceptive’. You can never stop using condoms. It is important to use it to prevent other sexually transmitted diseases” highlighted the doctor.

Are there any side effects?

According to Walczak, some of the complaints women have for up to three to six months is an increase in cramping and a little bit of increased bleeding from the menstrual flow that then tends to disappear. “In many women this doesn’t even appear, it’s a myth that the IUD causes or increases the number of inflammations or infections,” she said.

The IUD available on the public network is the copper IUD, which lasts for up to 10 years. In addition to the long duration, the side effects are less, there are fewer contraindications and it is not hormonal, like the mirena IUD.

“There is an invitation for the women here in Boa Vista, to be attending the units, getting information, seeing the most appropriate period to be having the IUD inserted. And if you have any questions or queries, you will be well oriented” concluded the professional.