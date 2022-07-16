Workers who earn 1.5 minimum wage will have to pay Income Tax in 2023

If the new floor is sanctioned, it will oblige workers who earn a minimum wage and a half to pay the Income Tax. Know more!

Last Tuesday (12), the National Congress approved the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which provides for the minimum wage for 2023 of R$ 1,294.00. If sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the new floor will oblige workers who earn a minimum wage and a half (R$ 1,947.00 in 2023) to pay the Individual Income Tax, with a discount in the amount of R$ 2.77.

Lack of Income Tax correction

Thus, this obligation is due to the lack of correction in the IRPF table. Well, the last update took place in 2015, when the exemption limit increased to R$ 1,903.00. In that year, the minimum salary was R$ 788.00. Thus, without readjustments, the lag in the Income Tax table, considering the accumulated inflation in the period, reached 24.49%, only in the Bolsonaro government.

This percentage considers the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures inflation for families with an income of up to five minimum wages and serves as a basis for the readjustment of the minimum wage.

Minimum wage

In summary, the LDO provides for a minimum wage of BRL 1,294.00 for 2023, which represents an increase of 6.77% over the minimum wage for 2022, which is BRL 1,212.00. However, the readjustment is below the estimated inflation for this year.

According to the Central Bank’s Bulletin Focus, financial market economists estimate that the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should close the year with a rise of 7.67%.

Who is required to declare income tax?

People who meet at least one of the requirements below throughout 2021 were required to declare the Income Tax 2022. Let’s see:

Received taxable income greater than BRL 28,559.70 in 2020, equivalent to BRL 2,196.90 monthly, including the thirteenth;

It had gross revenue from rural activities above R$ 142,798.50;

Has exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income exceeding R$ 40 thousand;

Equity of more than R$ 300 thousand in base year;

Taxpayers and dependents with capital gain in the sale of assets or rights or carried out operations on the Stock Exchange;

Become a resident of Brazil in any month in the base year;

Sold residential properties and acquired another property within 180 days of the sale.

