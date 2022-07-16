XP (XPBR31) up 44% in net funding in the 2nd quarter, to R$43 billion

XP Inc. (XPBR31) released its operating data for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) this Friday (15). The highlight is the adjusted net funding of R$43 billion, 44% up on the R$30 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The data “reflected a strong performance of our advisory channel in the midst of a challenging scenario”, pointed out the company.

The numbers compared exclude the so-called “concentrated custody”, the large balances of a single investor or fund (above R$ 5 billion per client), which generate less revenue for the brokerage. Total net funding, considering these numbers of “concentrated custody”, decreased by 7% sequentially.

Thus, the monthly average of net funding rose from R$ 10 billion to R$ 14.3 billion from the first to the second quarter of this year.

With the incoming funds, the total value of assets under custody (AUC) grew 4% compared to the same period last year, and reached R$ 846 billion on June 30th.

The result reflects a net inflow of R$174 billion and a market devaluation of R$146 billion amid the market downturn.

The number of active customers grew 16% compared to the same period last year and 4% compared to the first quarter of 2022, totaling 3.6 million.

The network of Autonomous Investment Agents (AAI) reached a total of 11,300 in 2Q22, a growth of 5% quarter on quarter and 26% year on year.

Average daily retail trades (DAT) were 2.3 million in the second quarter, down 15% from the same period in 2021 and flat against the first quarter. “The stability of the level of DATs versus last quarter reflects the still challenging scenario for equities and futures”, highlights XP.

Other business verticals

XP reported that it has around 44% market share in net fundraising for pension funds in 2022, through May. Total assets under custody in Pension Funds amounted to R$54 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 38% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. The total assets under custody of the insurance company XPV&P grew by more than 77% year on year.

XP’s number of active credit cards rose from 383,000 in the second quarter, up 25% from the first quarter of 2022 and up 185% year-over-year.

Total credit card (TPV) transacted volume was R$5.5 billion in 2Q22, versus R$2.1 billion and R$4.5 billion in 2Q21 and 1Q22, respectively.

“We officially launched our digital account and debit card in mid-June, making the functions available to all credit card customers, and ended 2Q22 with 193,000 active accounts. We expect the full credit card experience, combined with debit card and digital account, to further improve the customer journey, increasing both our share of wallet and share of spending.

XP’s credit portfolio reached BRL 12.9 billion in June 2022, an expansion of 90% in the annual comparison and 12% on a quarterly basis. The portfolio’s average maturity is 3.2 years, with a 0% default of more than 90 days.

The group achieved an NPS of 76 points in June 2022. An acronym for “Net Promoter Score“, the methodology measures customers’ willingness to recommend a company’s products and services. The calculation reflects the average of responses over the previous six months.

