Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante to Play on Pantera Tour

Billboard magazine’s website has confirmed that guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) will join vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, remaining members of Pantera’s classic lineup, for a tour. in 2023 celebrating the band’s history. The information circulated as a rumor before.

Wylde and Benante respectively replace guitarist Dimebag Darrell, murdered in 2004, and drummer Vinnie Paul, who died in 2018. The brothers’ estates have already given the green light for the tour with the participation of both.

The idea is that the project celebrating Pantera’s legacy will headline several major festivals in North America and Europe, as well as play some of its own shows. The performances should take place in 2023, the same year that Zakk Wylde should tour the Old Continent with Ozzy Osbourne on his new farewell tour, “No More Tours 2”.

Also according to Billboard, Artist Group International will be responsible for the North American agenda, with managers Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo taking the lead in negotiations.

Zakk Wylde had already offered

Not by chance, the two guest musicians are big fans of Pantera’s work. Zakk Wylde, in particular, has spoken out in the past about a hypothetical tour to celebrate the band’s legacy and made himself available.

In 2019, during an interview with the Cassius Morris Show (via Whiplash), the guitarist stated:

“When Vinnie Paul was still here, they were talking about it. I always looked at it as a celebration and an honor for Pantera. Every night I’m playing with Ozzy Osbourne, we honor Randy Rhoads. We are paying tribute to Randy every night, keeping his music alive.”

Around the same time, Phil Anselmo also showed that he was willing to tour with Zakk. To the Black Humo (via Whiplash), he said:

“Zakk is a busy man. He makes his own band, plays with Ozzy and all that stuff. We talked about it once. And I think everyone thinks like me. […] It would be a lot of work. And I’m with a lot of bands. If everything was lined up, I would for sure.”

In 2021, though, Rex Brown told Eonmusic that the reunion “will happen” but that Zakk Wylde would not be involved.

“Offers still come in for Phil and I to do this, but if we don’t have the other guys, it’s not going to sound the same. If we were going to do something like that, it would have to be pretty accurate, otherwise I wouldn’t do it. It would be a tribute. It will happen and it won’t be Zakk Wylde, I guarantee you that. I just put this on so we can get over it.”

about panther

Founded in 1981 in Arlington, Texas, Pantera started their career focused on hard rock/heavy metal that was successful at the time. Over time, the band changed its style and reformed itself definitively from its fifth album, “Cowboys from Hell” – which they themselves began to treat as a (re)debut album, erasing the past.

The group became one of the most successful of the 1990s, selling around 20 million records worldwide. The brothers’ disagreements with Anselmo determined an initial estrangement that eventually led to the closure of activities at the turn of the century. The musicians never got together and spent the next few years publicly attacking each other.

After Darrell’s murder, Vinnie made it clear that Phil’s public attacks incited violent behavior on the part of fans. As a result, the two never had contact again.

Phil Anselmo Controversies

In 2016, during Dimebash, an event that celebrated the guitarist’s work, Phil Anselmo made a sieg heil – the salute used by the Nazis – and shouted “White power (white power) on stage, which made much of the scene turned his back on him.

It wasn’t the only time. There are records of Anselmo doing the same at a concert in South Korea in 2001, as well as a series of speeches preaching white supremacy at different points in his career.

