Zaquieu returns to the Pantanal and is surprised by the beautiful tribute prepared by Zé Leôncio

2 hours ago

Zaquiel will win a viola circle in his honor
Zaquiel will win a viola circle in his honor (Photo: Reproduction)

In wetland, Globo’s 9 pm soap opera, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will return by surprise to the farm of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). On the occasion, the return of the butler will be celebrated by Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa). At first, the farmer will make a point of surprising you with a tribute. His intention, it is worth mentioning, is to put an eraser on the episodes of prejudice suffered by Zaquieu.

“Do you want to scare me to death?”Irma’s mother (Camila Morgado) will react when she comes across the boy in front of her. “I’m back, madam. Surprise! And I would have arrived earlier if this river hadn’t been so shallow. The punt nearly got stuck. And now I’m only leaving when you go. Living alone in that mansion is not for me”he will counter, excited to see her again.

At that time, Filó’s companion (Dira Paes), then, will release: “I didn’t want you to leave here like that! I’m going to get you more than a room, I’m going to have a viola circle set up in your honor”.

Excited, Silvero Pereira’s character will return: “A viola wheel… Just for me?”. “Of course… This whole peonada missed you a lot after you left”will confirm the “king of cattle”, in scenes scheduled to air next week.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, shown on the extinct Rede Manchete. In 2022, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.

