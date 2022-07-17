20 seconds for you to find the butterfly in the image; you can?

Although our brain is one of the most fascinating things in the human body, precisely because it is so complex, it can still be victim of some relatively simple illusions, you know? It is enough that some elements take advantage of some of our instincts and… That’s it! We were already confused and fell for the trick.

You will find several images all over the internet that use these illusions to make us fail to beat some tests that, at least in theory, seem almost childish.

Who has never come across an optical illusion photo and managed to completely mess up the brain? Maybe even with those sneakers and dresses with confusing colors, which generate a lot of discussion on social media?

But you don’t even have to go that far. A simple image with a hidden item can already make everyone upset. How do you feel about them? Because the one below is exactly like that.

If you look at it, you will see a field of sunflowers with some animals, but what you should be looking for is something much more specific. There is a butterfly in that image, and your mission is to find it.

First we need to point out that the trick used here is the pollution violent. It is possible to identify so much there that your gaze will be lost on everything, so your brain will have a hard time seeing what it should.

To make the test even more exciting, we set a time limit of 20 seconds for you to find the item you want.

We also remind you that this challenge is much more fun if done with family and friends. You can give each one 20 seconds or search along with them for the same amount of time.

We already said that this is one of those whose level is super hard! Whoever manages to find the butterfly within 20 seconds can consider himself a person of above average cunning. Come on?

We have no doubt that as soon as you laid eyes on the image, you automatically thought that 20 seconds was not enough. If no one found it, do a new round, but now with a minute for everyone together.

And if still no one found it, don’t worry. Let’s put the image below with the answer.

As we said, the visual pollution of the image makes it almost impossible to see the little butterfly, especially with its colors mixed with things in the environment.

So you might feel wronged when you see where she was all this time. Check out!