3 accounts that earn 100% of the CDI from the 1st

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on 3 accounts that earn 100% of the CDI from the 1st 0 Views

Nubank caused controversy by announcing the new profitability rules for its digital account. As of July 25th, the balance deposited at NuConta will yield 100% of the CDI only after completing 30 days off. The amount withdrawn before this period does not generate income.

Read more: What are Nubank’s boxes and how will they work?

The novelty was the target of much criticism on social networks, in which users accuse the fintech to make your product worse and make it look like savings. There were those who threatened to migrate from Nubank to another, more advantageous institution.

Check out some posts on the subject:

3 most advantageous accounts

Most digital accounts continue to earn 100% of the CDI from the 1st, which is good news for those who want to change banks. Here are three more worthwhile options:

PicPay

The PicPay account has a return equal to 102% of the CDI for amounts up to R$100 thousand, with daily liquidity (on business days). The remaining balance yields 100% of the CDI. There is no IOF charge, only Income Tax (IR), but the value displayed in the application already considers the discounts.

itita Itaú

Itaú’s digital bank has a yield of 100% of CDI with no balance limit, also with daily liquidity. Iti does not charge IOF and the IR rate is regressive, that is, the longer the customer leaves his money earning, the less tax he pays.

Mercado Pago

The third option is Mercado Pago, which yields 100% of the CDI rate for a balance equal to or greater than 100. Liquidity is daily and there is also no IOF charge, only income tax. As in iti, the IR rate is regressive.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Seven cities in SC sell gasoline below the state average price; see where it’s cheaper

Seven cities in Santa Catarina register the liter of regular gasoline below the state average …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved