3 accounts that earn 100% of the CDI from the 1st

Nubank caused controversy by announcing the new profitability rules for its digital account. As of July 25th, the balance deposited at NuConta will yield 100% of the CDI only after completing 30 days off. The amount withdrawn before this period does not generate income.

The novelty was the target of much criticism on social networks, in which users accuse the fintech to make your product worse and make it look like savings. There were those who threatened to migrate from Nubank to another, more advantageous institution.

Check out some posts on the subject:

Nubank reinvented the incredible concept of savings. Congratulations @nubank. As I usually say, it’s a lot of marketing for little product.

I had abandoned the credit card without benefits a long time ago, I only used my paid portfolio, now not even that. https://t.co/PbWHgMcWF1 — Flagrare 🔥 (@Flagrare) July 14, 2022

It’s the @nubank that will no longer make money every day? It will be the same as the savings that hit so much when they appeared ‘-‘ pic.twitter.com/bvBCkbofz8 — Luis Gustavo (@lgustavoprod) July 11, 2022

3 most advantageous accounts

Most digital accounts continue to earn 100% of the CDI from the 1st, which is good news for those who want to change banks. Here are three more worthwhile options:

PicPay

The PicPay account has a return equal to 102% of the CDI for amounts up to R$100 thousand, with daily liquidity (on business days). The remaining balance yields 100% of the CDI. There is no IOF charge, only Income Tax (IR), but the value displayed in the application already considers the discounts.

itita Itaú

Itaú’s digital bank has a yield of 100% of CDI with no balance limit, also with daily liquidity. Iti does not charge IOF and the IR rate is regressive, that is, the longer the customer leaves his money earning, the less tax he pays.

Mercado Pago

The third option is Mercado Pago, which yields 100% of the CDI rate for a balance equal to or greater than 100. Liquidity is daily and there is also no IOF charge, only income tax. As in iti, the IR rate is regressive.