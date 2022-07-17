5 Amazing Secrets You Probably Don’t Know

Digital banks, such as Inter and Nubank, started the habit of using cell phones to carry out activities that were previously face-to-face. The pandemic has made online shopping grow, demanding less bureaucratic payment methods. It didn’t take long for platforms to even offer investment options.

Associated with financial institutions, Pix has completely transformed the domestic finances of millions of Brazilians. With the application, the transfer of money in 24 hours and without fees for individuals became a reality. The app’s usability, with an intuitive interface, made the country’s economy even more dynamic.

Get the most out of Pix using all its features creatively

Send a message to a friend or boyfriend

Known as PixTinder, the trend of sending messages along with a cash value, even a few cents, made the app a true elegant mail.



Send a birthday gift

Many people are indecisive when buying a birthday gift, so the best alternative is to send an amount for the birthday person to spend on whatever they want.

Make a Pix for yourself

Currently, most digital banks offer the transaction by pix, so take the opportunity to organize your finances in different accounts, transferring the money when you need it.

Create a QR code for specific or fixed payments

If you receive transfers frequently, create a key so that people can scan and transfer the money in a convenient way. It is also possible to provide a code with a specific payment amount.

Get payment discounts

In online stores or physical retail, many merchants offer discounts if the purchase is made at pix, due to the ease and absence of fees.