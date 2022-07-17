5 Amazing Secrets You Probably Don’t Know

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on 5 Amazing Secrets You Probably Don’t Know 4 Views

Digital banks, such as Inter and Nubank, started the habit of using cell phones to carry out activities that were previously face-to-face. The pandemic has made online shopping grow, demanding less bureaucratic payment methods. It didn’t take long for platforms to even offer investment options.

See too: Discover the credit card options that do not consult the SPC

Associated with financial institutions, Pix has completely transformed the domestic finances of millions of Brazilians. With the application, the transfer of money in 24 hours and without fees for individuals became a reality. The app’s usability, with an intuitive interface, made the country’s economy even more dynamic.

Get the most out of Pix using all its features creatively

Send a message to a friend or boyfriend

Known as PixTinder, the trend of sending messages along with a cash value, even a few cents, made the app a true elegant mail.

Send a birthday gift

Many people are indecisive when buying a birthday gift, so the best alternative is to send an amount for the birthday person to spend on whatever they want.

Make a Pix for yourself

Currently, most digital banks offer the transaction by pix, so take the opportunity to organize your finances in different accounts, transferring the money when you need it.

Create a QR code for specific or fixed payments

If you receive transfers frequently, create a key so that people can scan and transfer the money in a convenient way. It is also possible to provide a code with a specific payment amount.

Get payment discounts

In online stores or physical retail, many merchants offer discounts if the purchase is made at pix, due to the ease and absence of fees.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Delta sends empty plane to pick up bags stuck at London airport

The American airline Delta Air Lines on Monday (11) sent a plane without passengers to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved