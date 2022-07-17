5 foods you NEED to eat if you have high cholesterol see list

Are you worried about your heart health after seeing the high cholesterol? You really need to pay attention to health to reverse the problem as soon as possible. We separate some foods that work as natural supplements to lower cholesterol.

Keep in mind that none of these foods replace medication or any doctor-guided treatment. They only contribute to achieving the goal more efficiently. High cholesterol demands attention.

High cholesterol needs dietary changes

First, understand that there are two types of cholesterol. HDL cholesterol is considered good and improves blood flow and helps eliminate fat from the body. On the other hand, there is LDL cholesterol, considered bad. Its effect is totally opposite to the first one, since it favors the clogging of veins, increase in body fat, increase in blood pressure and the appearance of cardiovascular diseases.

Therefore, when talking about how to lower high cholesterol naturally, we are aiming at lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol. The good news is that it is possible to control the level of this substance and prevent a number of health benefits. In addition, gains can start to be obtained today, with immediate changes in your habits.

See which foods lower high cholesterol

1 – Fish meat

The main feature of fish that makes it a food to lower cholesterol is the presence of fatty acids, such as omega 3. This is a type of natural fat found mainly in cold water fish meat. As examples we have: salmon, tuna, mackerel, trout and sardines.

2 – Oats to lower cholesterol

Oatmeal is an excellent food that helps immensely in fighting cholesterol. It is rich in soluble fiber called beta-glucan. This nutrient helps eliminate fat from the body, especially from the bloodstream. In addition, oatmeal promotes a greater feeling of satiety and can be beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight. It also improves gastrointestinal flow.

3 – Oilseeds

Nuts are among the natural supplements that help lower cholesterol. Like fish, nuts and walnuts are rich in omega-3s and other types of beneficial fats. In addition, these foods are a rich source of antioxidants and promote a number of benefits for the body. Among them we have the fight against premature aging.

By the way, these foods also have a good concentration of arginine. This substance has a vasodilating action and facilitates blood flow through the body.

4 – Dark chocolate

It’s not worth using milk chocolate here. We are talking about truly bitter chocolate, with more than 70% cocoa. It is rich in flavonoids that significantly reduce the concentration of bad cholesterol (LDL).

5 – Eat more oranges to lower cholesterol

A study promoted by the University of Vicoça (MG) showed that orange is powerful in fighting bad cholesterol. Like dark chocolate, it is rich in flavonoids. The research results were published in the American Heart Association journal.

Heads up

Finally, in addition to eating the right things, stop smoking and start practicing physical activity regularly. These habits are essential for controlling cholesterol levels.

After following the tips presented, look for a doctor. Professional guidance is essential for good quality in any type of treatment.