8 casual games you need to know to enjoy everyday | casual games

Casual games are simple and quick to learn, which makes them attractive to pass the time or even to have fun with friends. Titles like Gartic Phone, Brawlhalla and Bloons TD 6, for example, are good entertainment options, especially for players with little experience with games, as they also have simpler gameplay mechanics. The graphics, which are also often less sophisticated, allow these games to be accessible and guarantee fun even for those with less powerful devices. With that in mind, the TechTudo separated eight titles of the genre for computers, consoles and mobile devices.

Onrizon’s Gartic Phone merges the gameplay of the original Gartic with the dynamics of the popular cordless phone game. Each round, players write random sentences and make illustrations to represent these messages. Once that’s done, it’s the participants’ turn to discover the themes of each other’s drawings — no winners or losers. To play Gartic Phone for free, just access the game page (https://garticphone.com/pt) via browser, create a private room and invite friends.

This is the sixth game in Ninja Kiwi’s popular downloadable defense game series for mobile phones and PCs. As in other Tower Defense-style games, players need to prevent the advance of hordes of enemies called Bloons, colored balloons of various types. For this, whether alone or with up to four friends, the player needs to build and combine their defenses, the monkey towers, to eliminate anything that is passing by. Bloons TD 6 is available for PC and Mac (via Steam) for R$20.69, Android devices for R$4.79 and also iPhone (iOS) for R$27.90.

PICO PARK is a multiplayer platform game by TECOPARK, where communication and cooperation are essential. The objective is to get all the keys in the scenario and reach a door, a task that may seem easy at first. The challenge, however, lies in the fact that all users, up to ten, have to complete the level together.

Throughout the 48 levels, different obstacles appear and the only way to overcome them is teamwork. For example, colored blocks will appear that only certain characters can move. The game is available for PC for R$10.89 on Steam. Across consoles, only Nintendo Switch users can play the game, which costs $4.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

Produced by independent studio Monomi Park, Slime Rancher is a first-person adventure set on the “Far Edge”, a thousand light-years away from Earth, where rancher Beatrix LeBeau lives. The young woman’s objective is to take care of a creation of slimes, small sticky beings that produce the so-called “plorts”, valuable substances that can be exchanged for coins. In addition to getting more money, you can explore the mysterious planet and face daily challenges to improve your ranch.

Slime Rancher is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, macOs and Linux consoles. The game is also in the Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus catalog, and has a sequel slated for 2022.

Developed by Blue Mammoth Games and published by Ubisoft, Brawlhalla is a free-to-play 2D platform fighting game with over 50 playable characters in a variety of modes, including ranked, training, and more casual games. The objective is to knock opponents off a platform until all their lives are gone. Whoever remains in the arena last wins. In addition to original heroes based on Norse mythology, the game has already received fighters from other series, such as Street Fighter, Steven Universe and Adventure Time.

Brawlhalla is available for up to 8 people in online or local multiplayer, with cross-play. This means there are no barriers between the following platforms: PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android and iPhone (iOS).

6. Golf With Your Friends

While PICO PARK requires cooperation, Golf With Your Friends is a multiplayer-focused game that takes competition to another level. Up to 12 players compete against each other in mini-golf matches played on 11 themed courses — representing forests, deserts, volcanoes — or on maps customized to your preferences. Another highlight is the variety of powers, which make the competition more fun by allowing you to freeze, paste and even transform the ball. At the end of the day, whoever hits 18 holes in the fewest strokes wins.

Developers Blacklight Interactive and Team17 (Overcooked! 2) offer Golf With Your Friends for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs (PC, Mac, and Linux) consoles for R $37.99 on Steam. Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus subscribers also have access to the game.

StopotS (https://stopots.com/pt/) follows the basic concepts of the classic game known as “Adedanha”, “Fruit salad”, “Stop”, among other names. In short, contestants need to name bands, countries, animals and more items that start with a given letter drawn. The first user to finish gives the “Stop”, starting the voting phase, when the participants themselves evaluate the validity of the opponents’ answers.

Created by the same company responsible for Gartic and Gartic Phone, the web version of StopotS is also free and requires no download. The game also has an application for Android and iPhone (iOS).

Tabletop Simulator is actually a great simulator that works as a virtual table where friends can get together to play different board games. The platform allows users to enjoy chess, poker, dominoes and 12 other games for free. In creation mode, players can still freely create and make their challenges available for other people to play, and it is even possible to recreate famous games, such as War or Monopoly, with their own rules.

The game is available for computers (Windows, Mac and Linux) and has support for VR glasses. You can purchase Tabletop Simulator for R$36.99 through Steam.