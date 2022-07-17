ACM Neto questions research published by the newspaper A Tarde: ‘Manipulated poll’

The pre-candidate for governor ACM Neto (União Brasil) released on his social networks a video that questions the research whose result was published this Sunday (17) by the newspaper A Tarde. The former mayor of the capital says he received the content through WhatsApp and did not spare criticism of the survey, classified by him as a “manipulated poll”.

“Video I received on my WhatsApp denouncing the absurdity of this fake survey published in today’s A Tarde newspaper with a desperate and blatant headline”, said Neto.

“What they call research is, in fact, a manipulated poll. And what they call a newspaper is nothing more than a pamphlet run by a well-known business group at the service of PT in Bahia”, he continued.

The survey received much criticism from members of the opposition in the state. State deputy Sandro Régis (União Brasil) said the survey is a bad joke and yet another attempt by the PT to deceive Bahians.

State deputy Tiago Correia (PSDB) pointed out that the AtlasIntel institute, responsible for the research, is considered the worst in the country, according to a classification made by the UOL portal. The institute is classified in the controversial category, the worst among the four listed by the portal, while institutes such as Real Time Big Data and Quaest, which carried out surveys this year in Bahia, are defined as reliable.

Federal deputy Paulo Azi (União Brasil), in turn, pointed out the disconnection with reality in recent electoral polls by the company AtlasIntel. “This same company pointed out that Edegar Pretto, PT candidate in Rio Grande do Sul, would be technically tied with Onyx Lorenzoni in the leadership, while the other institutes indicate that PT is in fourth, in the best of scenarios”, said the deputy.

“Now, by a strange coincidence, look, another PT candidate is artificially raised again, this time in Bahia. While all polls show ACM Neto at least 40 points ahead of Jerônimo Rodrigues, Atlas says that the advantage is just seven points,” he added.