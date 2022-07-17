Actress Thaila Ayala posts cute moment of her son: “It’s hard not to crush”

Actress Thaila Ayala published photos this Saturday (16) that show a cute moment of her with her son and her husband Renato Góes. In one of the photos, the three appear smiling and the mother commented on her son’s cuteness: “It’s okay! There are days when it’s hard not to crush this little creature,” she wrote.

In less than an hour, Thaila’s post received hundreds of comments with praise for the family. The also actress Paloma Bernardi was one of the followers who commented on the image: “I understand you! Not even God can explain! Crush! And know that I also want to crush at some point in this life! Please leave!”, said Paloma.

Recently, Thaila shared a video in which she appears with a visibly tired face. The artist said that she has been feeling “exhausted and destroyed” due to the work she has been having with motherhood. This is the first time the artist is a mother. Francisco, the couple’s son, is seven months old.

On another occasion, Thaila Ayala took to social media to vent after finding that women are sending nudes to her husband. The actress questioned the attitude and regretted the situation: “You, woman, who sends pictures of your ass, your genitals, your chest to married men, I swear, that whoever can answer me, my curiosity is true to understand what that goes through your head. Little do you know I see it all,” she criticized her.