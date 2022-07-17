After 28 years of existence, the R$100 note buys today the same as R$13.91 in 1994 | Economy

The R$100 note was the largest denomination when the real was launched in July 1994. Since then, it has lost 86.09% of its purchasing power. This means that, discounting inflation, the R$100 bill buys today the same amount that would have been possible to buy 28 years ago with only R$13.91.

The calculations are by economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores.

With inflation accumulated between July 1994 and June this year at 653.06%, to have the same purchasing power as the R$100 bill in July 1994, consumers would have to spend R$748.04 today, highlights the economist.

Thus, the purchasing power of R$ 100 thousand in 1994 is equivalent to R$ 13,910 today. Or, conversely, R$100,000 today has the same purchasing power as R$753,000 28 years ago. In both scenarios, it is possible to see how the money ‘shrinked’ in this period.

The real completes 28 years of existence this month. The new currency was born with the implementation of the Real Plan, in 1994, which marked the end of the period of monetary instability and galloping inflation rates, which reached 5,000% per year, from July 1993 to June 1994.

The real was the fifth currency Brazilians had to get used to in a decade and after nearly a dozen failed economic plans.

According to the IBGE, between 1980 and 1994, when Brazilians lived with hyperinflation, the accumulated index was 13,342,346,717,671.70%.

The largest monthly change in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures official inflation, was in March 1990 (82.39%), while the smallest change was in August 1998 (-0.51%). highlights the institute.

The minimum wage in R$100 bills

In July 1994, the minimum wage was R$ 64.79. At that time, the R$100 bill covered the value and R$35.21 still remained in the worker’s pocket.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$ 1,212. That is, 12 bills of R$100 plus R$12 are needed to complete the value.

Despite this, the purchasing power of the minimum wage more than doubled in the period: since then, the minimum wage rose 1,770% in the period, while inflation was 653.06%. Since 2020, however, the minimum has not seen any real gain over inflation.

“The real has lost a lot of value over the last almost three decades, but its implementation was essential for us to stop living with inflations of three or four digits a year, in previous decades when economists racked their brains to fight hyperinflation”, says Imaizumi .

According to the economist, inflation, now a worldwide problem and which mainly affects weaker economies like ours, has once again been felt more strongly by Brazilians, especially the poorest. This is because the rise in prices, in addition to being spread across most goods and services consumed, is weighing more on essential items such as food, transport (mainly fuel), water and electricity bills.