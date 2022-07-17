After a good phase in 2021, Brazilian startups face a wave of mass layoffs

Without a growth project, with an inflated payroll and high expenses, companies face a moment of crisis after BRL 46 billion in funding in 2021

Playback/Pixabay/StartupStockPhotos

Conducting the layoffs has been harshly questioned, as they are being carried out without the necessary formality.



The Venture Capital market experienced a good phase last year, with record volumes of investments, with startups Brazilian companies totaled more than BRL 46 billion in funding, more than triple in 2020, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Private Equity and Venture Capital (ABVCAP). In 2022, the direction has changed and startups face difficult times with decreasing investments. It is important to highlight that Venture Capital is increasingly selective and very attentive to the entrepreneur’s commitment to the investor, whether he fulfilled what he promised, correctly allocated the capital and whether everything went as planned and planned. If so, it will certainly have support for new funding, but if not, and without plausible justifications for the results not achieved, it will hardly get new contributions from professional investors.

In recent years, several startups have emerged, with the injection of high values ​​by investors. However, in a part of them, there is no growth project, which occurs in a disorderly way, with numerous hires, inflated payroll and high expenses. Rising interest rates and reduced liquidity, accompanied by a wave of pessimism in the risky investment market, impacts the speed of investments in high-growth companies. In addition, the TV series “WeCrashed” and “The Dropout” collaborate to create a dubious perception of this world of startups. Thus, given this situation of scarce resources, crisis, retraction, inflation, recession and interest rates, and also the fact that labor costs for entrepreneurs in Brazil are high, the first area to be affected is the staff. Thus, there were mass layoffs by Brazilian startups, including unicorns (companies valued at more than US$ 1 billion).

The conduct of these mass layoffs has been severely questioned, as they are being carried out without the formality that one would expect from the act, in virtual meetings with countless other participating employees and without prior notice. The justifications that they are about economic issues or company restructuring do not calm tempers, since employees are surprised by the situation, and fired without an individual assessment or feedback. In the era of remote work, which intensified after the pandemic, it is possible to talk about dismissal by videoconference, as long as there is no embarrassment to employees or is done in a vexatious way. Otherwise, the employer will run the risk of the employee filing a labor claim to receive compensation for moral damages, and it is common for there to be outbursts on social networks, which damage the company’s image, which can scare away potential new investors.

Another point reported is that companies make active recruitment after a round of venture capital investments, with the hiring of employees who were already working elsewhere and, with the lack of mature plans for growth, keep the person for a period of 30 to 60 days at the company and shut it down. This is a clear demonstration of a lack of corporate responsibility. On the other hand, there are companies that were true examples at the time of mass layoffs. They carried out the dismissals with transparency, discretion, sharing all the details of how they came to that conclusion, what would be done for those dismissed employees, with individualized care and assistance, maintenance of health insurance for a period, help to relocate to the job market and maintenance of work notebooks with these employees disconnected.

Given this, it is important that startups check their plans, show the results to investors, balance the accounts, create financial sustainability and present a future plan consistent with longevity. In addition, it is necessary to be very careful with hiring without long-term planning and, if as a last resort, mass layoffs are necessary, which must be done with caution, empathy, not only with the concern about a possible labor liability, but also in leaving the door open for the return of that talent when the business grows again.

*This text does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Jovem Pan.