After criticism, Fernando speaks about returning with Maiara and sends a message: “We owe nothing…”

Maiara and Fernando Zor live a romance worthy of plot in the seven o’clock soap opera. Over the course of their relationship, the two have already broken up and reconnected numerous times and yesterday (15), the duo made news again after the two signaled again that they would be together after announcing their breakup less than a month ago on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, Maiara answer questions with Fernando next to him, shirtless and in a relaxed mood, which would mean that the lovebirds gave love another chance. As usual, the post was bombarded by criticism to the point that the countryman turned off the comments on the post.

This Saturday (16th), zor commented on the matter and made it clear that he doesn’t need anyone’s approval to live the strange relationship with Maiara. He explained that the reason for so many ruptures and turns is in the fact that sometimes they find each other strange but quickly make up.

“Let us live the way we think is good, huh! Sometimes we feel weird, but it doesn’t take a week for us to get together again. We don’t owe anyone anything. We work, we earn our little money and we get together love”, wrote Fernando.