After having belongings seized by the police, Deolane Bezerra makes an appeal on social media: “Give it back at least”

The influencer is something of investigation by the Public Ministry

After having belongings seized by the police, Deolane Bezerra makes an appeal on social media
A few days after receiving the police at her home, during an investigation, the lawyer Deolane Bezerra took to social media to make a somewhat unusual request to the police. In a tone of humor, the influencer says that in weekend had the urge to go out, but the absence of a vehicle got in the way.

Jokingly, Deolane appeared on Instagram stories and seemed to send a direct message to the police: “Guys, return at least one car. I’m dying to go out, today is Saturday”, the video was recorded inside his home, in the Alphaville condominium, in São Paulo.

Although he joked, the belongings of MC Kevin’s widow are still seized by the authorities and there is no return date. Even with the situation, Deolane stated that she would take advantage of the Saturday at home to do something else: “Saturday, what day? Take a few sips. But, as I need to buy a car, I’m going to work”.

The Public Ministry investigates the company Betzord, an online sports betting company, with which Deolane came to carry out advertising actions and maintained a relationship. Some influencers in relation to the company were also investigated, such as the comedian Tirulipa.

