After leaving Corinthians, Jô is wanted by Libertadores champion and ‘fight’ with veteran

Corinthians has been experiencing a busy international transfer window in recent weeks. In addition to the arrival of Yuri Alberto and the departure of Mantuan and Ivan, the white-and-white from São Paulo also agreed to sell João Victor to Benfica, from Portugal, and has already closed his replacement with the return of Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena, who was at Dinamo. from Moscow, from Russia.

However, more than the coming and going of the current cast, a name caught the attention of Corinthians this Friday (15). This is the striker Jô, who terminated his contract with Timão in a friendly manner last month after disciplinary problems. He gave up all the money he had to receive from the alvinegro, which would total 18 months of wages until the rest of the initial contract, at the end of 2023.

Recently, the veteran received contact from two teams in the Brasileirão Serie A: Avaí and Cuiabá. On the other hand, the former Corinthians shirt 77 refused both proposals and has not yet defined his future. However, an offer from abroad caught the eye: Peñarol, a Uruguayan giant, sought out the striker, according to the local press, and Jô “fights” for the spot with another veteran, Téo Gutiérrez, formerly of River Plate.

The transfer window in Uruguay closes this Friday, but as Jô does not have a contract with any other club, the situation can be circumvented without obstacles. However, negotiations with the aurinegra team did not progress, and Gutiérrez, 37, should be chosen. The striker tends to terminate with Deportivo Cali, who faced Corinthians in the 2022 Libertadores, to be free for transfers.