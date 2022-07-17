After rehearsing back with Maiara, Zor counters criticism: “Leave us”

The love story between Fernando Zor and Maiara is very peculiar. Between comings and goings, the couple, somehow, always reappears together. As a result, the two often end up suffering criticism from fans. After rehearsing the return of the relationship after the 10th breakup, Zor used his twitter account to counter criticism that he has received.

The singer asked fans to let the couple live the way they should and that, despite having conflicts, the two always get closer: “Wow, let us (sic) live the way we think is good, ué! Sometimes we get weird, but it doesn’t take a week for us to get tangled up again! We don’t owe anyone anything, we work, we earn our money and we love each other.”

WhatsApp Image 2022-07-16 at 14.56.45 Zor gave his positioning to fans on twitterReproduction / Assembly 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in early 2019joao valentine ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (9) The singers broke up in a few months and then got back together again. Several times, they continued this back and forthPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (8) In one of the reconciliations, Maiara dropped several indirections for Fernando to ask her to marry him, which did not happen- until the beginning of 2021reproduction ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) In February 2021, after a lot of yo-yoing, Fernando and Maiara took a Romanesque trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with the marriage proposal, and she accepted.Playback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (7) In September 2021, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, Fernando’s jealousy put an end to the six-month engagement.Disclosure ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (10) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced reconciliation.joao valentine ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (6) On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced her breakup with the singer and vented on Instagram. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the countrywoman about what she would have won as a year-end giftPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (5) Fernando, in turn, expressed his denial of the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind”, he told Léo Dias. The statement caused outrage from fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”Leo Franco / Agnews ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (4) In March 2022, however, Maiara and Fernando were caught shopping together in São Paulo.Playback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (3) According to Léo Dias, the singers are together and imposed rules so that, this time, the relationship works. For this, the two should prioritize discretion, without taking to the media love, disaffection, pain, declarations, exchanges of affection in public or important dates.Playback / Instagram 0

Termination for the 10th time

The column exclusively reported the end of the relationship for the 10th time in early July. However, this time, there was no apparent reason for the end of the relationship. This column found that the end came from Fernando.

Fans were surprised as the couple lived, in the perspective of many, the best moment since they started dating. The two were even engaged. However, the breakup does not seem to be very lasting, after the two reappear together in a video posted on social networks.

