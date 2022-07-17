After relationship with Renata, wife of Denílson, makes an announcement and exposes end

Luciele Di Camargo sent a message in the can to Denílson

One of the most present artists on social networks, Luciele Di Camargowife of Denilsonuses their profiles to expose fans to a little of their daily lives, in addition to showing some details of their relationship with their loved one.

On Saturday night (16), Zezé Di Camargo’s sister made an unusual announcement through an Instagram post, sending a message in the can to the great love of her life. In a video, the actress showed a sequence of photos showing all her beauty and entitled to a sincere audio.

“If my husband looks away, look at what he misses. It’s a loss for his life, looking to the side is losing it here, love! No one wants to lose out on their own company. One thing like that to lose a business like that is a loss”, says the message.

In the caption, Luciele Di Camargo also confirmed the veracity of the ironic message about the outcome of the relationship with a short and sincere account. “Oh really misses”, she wrote, who also added a photo of the couple at the end of the recording.

Denílson and the actress have been married for 10 years and are the parents of 2 children, Maria Eduarda, born on July 26, 2010, and Davi, born on February 22, 2015.

RELATIONSHIP WITH RENATA FAN

It is worth noting that the ex-football player’s wife is aware of all the details of his relationship with Renata Fan, a co-worker at Jogo Aberto, at Band. And contrary to what many think, she is not bothered by the intimacy of the two.

Proof of this is that Luciele Di Camargo made a point of giving his loved one tips on how to act with the blonde in front of the cameras, that is, Zezé’s sister is safe and confident in her husband, even in the face of rumors involving Band’s colleagues on the networks social.