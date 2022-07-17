After using Maracanã for revelation tea, Fred and Boca Rosa celebrate 1 year at Palmeiras stadium

The sports influencer Fred, from the Desimpedidos channelonce again showed his passion for football by booking Allianz Parque, Palmeiras stadium, his favorite team, to celebrate his son’s 1st birthday with influencer Bianca Andrade, “Boca Rosa”.

The boy’s parents had rented the Maracanã in 2021 to find out the sex of the baby in a revelation tea with the theme color, purple, being shimmered on the outside of the stadium.

The party was themed ‘Allianz ParCris’, alluding to the name of the stadium. The theme could not be different: football, with the right to a four-story cake and synthetic grass.

Through social networks, Bianca highlighted that the idea of ​​the party was to refer to the revelation tea at Maracanã.

– To continue telling this story the way it started, we decided to celebrate this very important date with Cris being Allianz’s weasel for a day – posted the influencer.

Bianca and Fred ended their relationship in April of this year. The carioca is known for influencing millions of followers in the cosmetics business, where she also works as a businesswoman. The paulistano became known when he joined the Desimpedidos team, where he is currently the main name of the channel.

Cris played on the lawn and wore a special uniform with the name of the party’s theme (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Photo of the cake and decoration at Allianz (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)