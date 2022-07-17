Alcohol: Moderate consumption brings benefits for the elderly, according to study

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, moderate alcohol consumption may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes in the elderly population. However, the under-40 audience sees none of these benefits.

In fact, the study pointed out that even very small amounts of alcohol can be harmful to this audience. The authors were able to estimate levels of alcohol use for people aged 15 and over in 204 countries and territories.

In the study, researchers calculated the risks associated with alcohol consumption according to age, sex and geographic location, and determined that the safe limit for men under 40 is just 0.136 drinks a day, with health loss occurring when this limit is exceeded.

Women of the same age group can safely drink approximately twice that amount, which is equivalent to a small glass of wine, a can of beer or a single shot of whiskey, for example.

Even small amounts of alcohol can be harmful to people under 40, study finds (Image: Prostock-studio/Envato)

For those aged between 40 and 64, safe alcohol consumption ranges from about half a standard drink to 1.82 drinks per day. Meanwhile, those over 65 can consume up to three and a half drinks a day without experiencing negative health effects.

“While the risks associated with alcohol consumption are similar for men and women, young men stood out as the group with the highest level of harmful alcohol consumption. This is because a higher proportion of men compared to women consume alcohol and their average level of consumption is also significantly higher,” the researchers explain.

“Our message is simple: young people shouldn’t drink alcohol, but older people can benefit from drinking small amounts.”

Source: The Lancet via IFL Science