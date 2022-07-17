“Allianz is ours”; video of Reinaldo teasing Palmeiras ‘leaks’ on the web and stirs São Paulo fans

This week, São Paulo managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil in an unusual way. After losing 2-0 to Palmeiras in normal time, SPFC managed to score a goal and took the decision to penalties, where they won by the score of 4-3.

As usual, when you eliminate one of your biggest rivals from a competition, the backstage always yields a lot of provocation and entertainment, this is part of football culture. At the end of this Friday (15), a video of the side Reinaldo, known for being the ‘King of the review’ in the locker rooms, gave rise to talk on the web.

During an appearance on a record on ‘spfctv’, São Paulo’s official YouTube channel, the side appears responding to one of the Palmeiras employees, who asked him to turn down the volume on his speaker and says: “He asked to turn the volume down, now I’m going to turn it up. The party is here. The Allianz is ours”, fired Reinaldo. See the video:

It didn’t take long for the player’s attitude to ‘gain favor’ of the São Paulo fans: “He’s really f… lol lol”, “lol I love this guy”, “they took Reinaldo just to get crazy”, “Rafinha put a “come down here” lol”said some of the netizens in the publication.

São Paulo now seeks to continue this good moment and will not have much time off, as it already faces Fluminense this Sunday (17) for another round of the Brazilian Championship. Rogério Ceni is expected to spare some of his starters against Palmeiras.