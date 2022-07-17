Analysis: Vasco abuses mistakes at Castelão and makes life easier for Sampaio | vasco

Vasco could not have been an easier prey for Sampaio Corrêa this Saturday, in the 18th round game of the Brasileirão. On an afternoon when nothing went right except Erick’s beautiful shot that secured the goal of honor at Castelão, attention was drawn to the ease with which the opponent built a 3-1 victory, with unmarked forwards and plenty of space to finish within the area. The mistakes and inattention bids marked Vasco’s second defeat in the competition.

Of Sampaio’s three goals, two were on classic counterattacks in which the defense was completely dismantled: Gabriel Poveda and Ygor Catatau had no one around to bother them and they could choose the corner calmly. In the second goal, also scored by Catatau, the defense was even posted, but Léo Matos was distracted in the marking and gave space for the opposing striker to score.

There were a total of five absences for the match, but the one who missed the most was Andrey Santos. Without the 18-year-old midfielder to play, the team was left without action precisely in a match in which it needed to propose. Sampaio, who ended the game with 36% of possession, gave the ball to Vasco and bet all his chips on counterattacks – preferably pulled by Pimentinha, who gave trouble to the weak Vasco defense.

Vasco, which until recently was the only unbeaten team in Serie B, now has two defeats in the last four games. Luckily, he’s eight points behind the fifth place, which in the end is what matters. It is increasingly clear that this is the time of the season when the squad can make a difference, so the club needs to go to the market as soon as possible. The window opens this Monday. With or without SAF, it will be necessary to hire.

Team misses Andrey

Vasco did not have Andrey Santos, Thiago Rodrigues and Figueiredo suspended; and Getúlio and Palacios due to injury. Of all these, Andrey was most missed. This was very clear from the first minutes of the match.

Matheus Barbosa was selected as second midfielder and was responsible for taking the ball out, but he doesn’t have the same quality in passing the 18-year-old midfielder. He hit a bomb just five minutes into the first shot towards the goal of the match, it’s true. But then he missed a pass in midfield that gave Sampaio the counterattack.

For justice to be done, Matheus was not the only one to miss passes on the exit that left the defense completely unguarded. But he was marked for messing with the ball and being disarmed at 25, in the bid that ended with Gabriel Poveda’s goal.

Until then, Vasco would hit the Sampaio wall without aggression and come back, hit and come back. Nenê tried to fix something on the right with Gabriel Pec and gave one of the only two shots on goal by Vasco in the first half – the other was by Matheus. Meanwhile, Edimar and Erick struggled to cope with Pimentinha’s attacks on the left side of the defense.

second time to forget

Maurício Souza returned from the break with two substitutions: Danilo Boza in place of Anderson Conceição, who was yellowed, and Juninho in the place of Nenê, who apparently still isn’t 100% with the pain in his calf. Shirt 10 missed almost all crossing attempts, in free kicks or corners, and left the field with the highest number of incomplete passes (9) among Vasco players.

Vasco took to the field in the second half even more inattentive than in the first. In 11 minutes, they conceded two goals, but the first was disallowed for offside by Poveda. The second edged the unbelievable thanks to a mistake by Léo Matos, who simply wasn’t looking at the ball and only noticed the cross when it was already in the middle of the way. Too late: Catatau tested to extend the advantage in Castelão.

MT, Luiz Henrique and Riquelme were called, but the last two ended up having a direct participation in Sampaio’s third goal. The side was disarmed on his first touch of the ball, and the midfielder could not keep up with Catatau, who entered the area free. Halls, starting goal in the absence of Thiago Rodrigues, was not to blame for the goals conceded and still showed a lot of quality in the game with his feet.

At the same time that he kept hitting without hurting, Vasco gave more and more space for counterattacks, making Sampaio’s life very easy. The impression at that moment was that the attackers would come out in front of the goal in any steal in midfield, as if it were a matter of time.

Maurício died with the two under-20 boys on the bench: Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes were the only offensive options not activated by the coach in the match. In the end, Luiz Henrique stole a good ball in the attack, and Erick hit a manual kick to decrease the score in the 37th minute. But Vasco didn’t play the ball so he could make that a reason to set fire to the match.

