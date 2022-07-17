André Gonçalves’ brother exposes the unfortunate situation of the imprisoned actor

André Gonçalves’ brother exposes the actor’s difficult situation

Marcello Gonçalves, director and brother of actor André Gonçalves, said that his brother is unable to return to work on his play indefinitely.

André Gonçalves, 46, who was acting in the play ‘Sem Ela Não Pode Ser’, was forced to pause his participation to comply with a court order of house arrest, due to alimony to his two daughters, Valentina, from his former relationship with Cynthia. Benini and Manuela, of his relationship with Tereza Seiblitz. He is wearing an electronic anklet and, for 60 days, he will not be able to leave the house.

The play, directed by Marcello Gonçalves, is suspended and no date for return, and explains the reason for the suspension: “Because of what happened, he (André Gonçalves) will no longer be able to do the work. Only if the Justice understands that to pay the pension he will have to go back to work”.

The director says that his brother is talking to his lawyers in order to be able to return to work, as at home he does not receive income to pay what he owes: “I believe he is trying this with the lawyers. Stuck at home, he won’t be able to pay. At home, he has to borrow money, and the debt only increases”, commented Marcello Gonçalves in an interview with the column Patrícia Kagout, from O Globo.

In addition to acting in his brother’s play, André Gonçalves was one of the actors in the Star+ series ‘Impuros’, but due to the fact that the court is pending, his character will die at the beginning of the story, which increases the drama of the actor even more.

To try to avoid arrest, André Gonçalves sought an agreement with his daughters, proposing to pay R$1,200 for each one, plus 10% of their salary, but both refused. His lawyer commented that the actor has been unemployed since 2016 and that is why he has not been able to pay his pensions.