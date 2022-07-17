Anesthetist arrested for rape is son of praised obstetrician

Doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the act – Photo: Reproduction

The father of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested in the act for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person, is a renowned obstetrician in Rio de Janeiro. The crime has shocked people close to Bezerra not only because he came from a family of a renowned doctor, but also because he never raised any suspicions. He was considered a great person by his acquaintances.

The crime took place at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, during the delivery of a woman, who was anesthetized by Giovanni.

In an interview with the UOL portal, a 24-year-old nurse, who was close to the anesthesiologist, said that he was very attentive. Another college colleague at UniFOA (Centro Universitário de Volta Redonda), where Giovanni graduated in 2017, stated that there was never a complaint against him.

UniFoa issued a note of repudiation to the former student after the case came to light, saying that throughout its 54 years of existence it has been training professionals to exercise their professions with responsibility, ethics and respect.

The university also vehemently repudiated the practice carried out by any of the people who have been or are part of its social body. In a conversation with followers, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the teaching of “ideology” in universities and asked: “What is this guy’s education? What did he learn in college?”, referring to the case.

father’s partner

In addition to having worked in at least 10 public and private hospitals, Giovanni has been his father’s partner since 2018 in an imaging clinic in the Vila Isabel neighborhood, in the north of Rio de Janeiro. Giovanni’s father is a specialist in videolaparoscopy and has an office in Vila Isabel and Barra da Tijuca. In search engines, there are numerous praise for the doctor’s conduct.

Giovanni’s mother, on the other hand, is Professor Andrea Quintella Bezerra, a Master in Business Administration and Development who coordinates the Business Administration course at Universidade Estácio de Sá.

Keep reading

According to a report in the newspaper O Globo, Giovanni’s parents have been going to the apartment where their son lived, in Barra da Tijuca, to vacate the property. The owner of the property was shocked by the crime and would have asked for the property as soon as possible.

The Civil Police of Rio investigates more than 30 possible cases of rape of patients who were treated by the anesthesiologist. The delegate Bárbara Lomba, responsible for the investigation, said that the Deam (Women’s Office) will investigate all cases.