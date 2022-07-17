Anitta disallows PT members to use her image, Lula responds and Bolsonaro celebrates

Faced with the turmoil caused by the announcement of support for the candidacy Squid (EN) to the Presidency, anita went to the networks this Saturday (17) to say that the statement concerns only the former president and disallowed the PT and PT to use his image in the campaign.

“Attention PT candidates, attention PT party. I AM NOT a PT supporter and I am NOT PT. I do not authorize the use of my image to promote this party and its candidates”, wrote the singer in a sequence of tweets.

Then Anitta reaffirmed her support for Lula to “beat Voldemort in these elections”, using the name of the Harry Potter character to classify Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“After a lot of research, the conclusion is that this person is Lula. And what I’m going to do from now on is use my platforms in what I can help to bring more visibility to him with the purpose of not having Voldemort in the presidency again. Let that be very clear. My political ideals and the things I believe in are left for the next elections. This year my focus is to do my part to not give way to this possible reelection nightmare,” he wrote.

Lula responded to the singer’s posts, thanked him and said that “the PT has millions of militants, sympathizers and there are also people who don’t like the party but are still with us on this journey, because we need Brazil to have democracy and peace again”.

Anitta went to the nets again and called Lula “Dumbledore”, the only wizard that Voldemort feared due to his brilliant mind and legendary power in the Harry Potter plot.

“So let’s go, Dumboldore (SIC)… Defending Slytherin for democracy, people. Well, I found everything”, replied Anitta.

Bolsonaro celebrates

Just over an hour after Anitta’s publication, Bolsonaro took to Twitter to celebrate the singer’s statement.

On the network, the president published only the image of the singer’s first tweet – in which she disallows PT members to use the image -, without the sequence in which she reaffirms her support for Lula.

Bolsonaro felt Anitta’s support for Lula, as he reaches an audience that is increasingly distant from his candidacy: young people. On the other hand, he started a series of acts in evangelical and Catholic churches with the speech that parents should guide their children, trying to shield a possible increase in Lula’s intentions to vote in this electoral niche.

In the comments of Bolsonaro’s publication, the special advisor to the Presidency, Filipe Martins, published a fake edited image of Anitta making the gun with her hand, a symbol of the campaign since 2018. Earlier, Anitta had posted a photo with Lula’s L.