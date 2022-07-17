Anitta disallows PT to use her image and Bolsonaro reacts with applause







Photo: Poder360

Singer Anitta said she does not authorize the Workers’ Party (PT) and candidates to use her image in publications. “I am not a PT supporter and I am not PT. I do not authorize the use of my image to promote this party and its candidates,” she wrote on Twitter this Saturday, 16. Minutes later, the president

(PL) reacted with applause on the same social network.

In a sequence of tweets, the artist said that she supports the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) because she understands that he is the “person who has the greatest chance” of beating Bolsonaro at the polls and warned the party not to use its name and image. “Don’t use my name and my image to promote your candidacy and your party because whoever uses it will soon be ‘forão'”, she said. “My political ideals and the things I believe in are left for the next elections.”

On Monday, Anitta said she would support Lula in the 2022 presidential race as a reaction to the murder of PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu. “Let’s get Brazil involved together,” the former president replied hours later. Days later, the singer said that former senator Marina Silva (Rede) is a “dream president” and also published a photo with the PT star stamped on her body.