Anitta disallows PT to use her image and Bolsonaro reacts with applause

Singer Anitta said that she does not authorize the PT and party candidates to use her image in publications. “I am not a PT supporter and I am not PT. I do not authorize the use of my image to promote this party and its candidates”, he wrote on Twitter this Saturday, 16. The former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) responded recognizing the singer’s speech. “Anitta, in fact you only declared your support for me and I know you are not PT”, wrote the PT. “There are people who don’t like the party, but they are still with us on this journey, because we need Brazil to have democracy and peace again.” Minutes earlier, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reacted to Anitta’s publication with applause.

So let’s go, Dumboldore… defending Slytherin for democracy, people. Well I found everything — Anita (@Anita) July 17, 2022

In a sequence of tweets, the artist stated that she supports Lula’s candidacy because she understands that he is the “person who has the greatest chance” of beating Bolsonaro at the polls and warned the party not to use his name and image. “Don’t use my name and my image to promote your candidacy and your party because whoever uses it will soon be ‘forão’”, she said. “My political ideals and the things I believe in are left for the next elections.”

Anitta said that she supports the candidacy of former President Lula because she understands that he is the ‘person who has the greatest chance’ of beating Bolsonaro at the polls.

On Monday, Anitta said she would support Lula in the 2022 presidential race as a reaction to the murder of PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu. “Let’s get Brazil involved together”, the president replied hours later. Days later, the singer said that former senator Marina Silva (Rede) is her “dream president” and also published a photo with the PT star stamped on the body.