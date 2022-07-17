Anitta “hypnotizes” security with a roll and video goes viral on social media

Anitta during a show in Los Angeles, California (USA); The singer’s roll “hypnotized” security at one of her shows and the video went viral on social media (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Among the many attributes of anita, rebolado must be one of the most popular not only in Brazil, but worldwide. Even after going viral with the choreography of “Envolver”, one of her international hits, the singer never left aside the “Movimento da Sanfoninha”, which popularized the phrase: “You thought I wasn’t going to shake my ass today, right? ?”

And it seems that the moment – one of the most anticipated in the artist’s concerts – has not lost its effect even years later. In a video, which circulates on social networks, a security guard appears in front of the stage and, when he notices that the singer has started to dance, he ends up getting distracted and starts watching the performance. In the sequence, he turns and looks at the camera that records him, making a surprised face:

On Twitter, where it was published, the video received almost 30,000 likes and caught the attention of Anitta herself: “I’ve laughed so much”, commented the singer in the publication. In addition to the security guard “hypnotized” by the funkeira’s roll, another moment of the same video, in which one of the singer’s dancers flirts with someone from the audience, also became a reason for laughter on social networks.

Impacting security guards since 1993

This is not the first time that Anitta, 29, has “problems” with a security guard. A few months ago, the singer interacted with an employee during a concert and had to clarify that she had not cheated on her boyfriend Murda Beatz after the video went viral.

“No guys, I didn’t kiss the guy, for God’s sake. First, that would be harassment. Second, because I have a boyfriend and he wouldn’t like it because it’s not modern (laughs). Someone fix this video with a front angle”, he wrote. the artist in a comment on the Fofoquei profile on Instagram. In an interview, she has already pointed out that her current relationship is monogamous.

In the record, made in June, Anitta appears on stage at a show in Ibiza, Spain. During the performance, she approached security during “Boys Don’t Cry” and held his face. The funkeira appears from the back, and some netizens interpreted that there would have been a kiss at this moment.