Anitta invited by Janja, Lula’s wife, for lunch – Politica

Janja invited Anitta to have lunch at the house of former President Lula (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The wife of former president and pre-candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Janja, invited singer Anitta for lunch this Saturday (7/16) via social media.

“I put it in the beans, in the rice… I love it. But I promise that when you come to lunch here at my house I won’t put it on. Can cilantro?” joked Janja.

In response, the singer denied the spice. “Not even cilantro, for God’s sake. Just garlic, onions and salt are great… what a simple person,” she stated.

“I am not a PT member and never have been. But this year I’m with Lula and anyone who wants my help to make him rock here on the Internet, Tik tok, Twitter, Instagram, just ask me that if it’s within my reach, and it’s not against electoral law, I’ll do it”, he wrote.