Anitta prohibits PT from using her image and says she only supports Lula

“Don’t use my name and my image to promote your candidacy and party,” the singer asked on Twitter.

Singer Anitta said this Saturday (July 16, 2022) that the PT (Workers’ Party) is prohibited from using its image to promote the party and its candidates. At the twitterthe artist clarified that she only supported former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Attention PT candidates, attention PT party. I AM NOT a PT supporter and I AM NOT PT. I do not authorize the use of my image to promote this party and its candidates. My choice in these elections was to bring engagement and media to the person most likely to beat Voldemort in these elections.” published Anitta, in reference to the nickname she gave President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On Monday (July 11), Anitta declared her support for Lula in the race for the Presidency of the Republic. With millions of followers on social media, the singer offered to help “pump” PT on the internet. “From this moment on, I am Lulalá in the 1st round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections”.

This Saturday, however, Anitta clarified that her support is limited to Lula’s candidacy. “What I’m going to do from now on is use my platforms in what I can help to bring him more visibility. [Lula] with the purpose of not having Voldemort in the Presidency again”, stated.

According to the singer, her political ideals will remain for the next elections. “This year, my focus is to do my part to avoid this possible re-election nightmare. DON’T USE MY NAME and my image to promote your candidacy and your party, because whoever uses it will soon be forced.”

Finally, she said she doesn’t care about criticism. “You can curse me for not wanting to go along with the herd. I just do what I want, when I want. Then I will study the candidates for governor, deputies, etc, and draw my own conclusions”, finished.

Here is the full text of the publications:

In a tone of irony, Bolsonaro’s official Twitter profile shared the post from Anita. He has been blocked by the singer since April. The decision came after the Chief Executive responded to a tweet he had on the appropriation of the Brazilian flag. Before blocking it, the artist responded to the comment: “Oh boy, what to do?”.

Read too: