Anitta revolts at having an image used by a political party and detonates: “I don’t support”

The singer anita was disgusted to see her image being used by a political party and did not spare criticism. This Saturday (16), she made a point of clarifying that she is not allied with the party in question and clarified her political position.

It’s just that, recently, she revealed support for the former president Squid. It turns out that the artist is not a supporter of the candidate’s party, the PT, and does not want to have her image associated with them. On social media, she says that she will continue to support Lula, but assured that she is not a PT member.

“Attention PT candidates, attention PT party. I am not a PT supporter and I am not PT. I do not authorize the use of my image to promote this party and its candidates”she started.

“My choice in these elections was to bring engagement and media to the person most likely to beat Voldemort in these elections”she said, referring to the current president, Bolsonaro.

The singer also said that her only intention is that the current president is not re-elected: “Do not use my name and my image to promote your candidacy and your party, because whoever uses it will soon take a toll”she said.

beat voldemort in these elections. After much research, the conclusion is that this person is Lula. And what I’m going to do from now on is use my platforms where I can help to bring more visibility to him with the purpose of not having voldemort again in the — Anita (@Anita) July 16, 2022 candidacy and your party because whoever uses it will soon take a force. And you can curse me for not wanting to go along with the herd. I just do what I want when I want. Then I will study the candidates for governor, deputies, etc, and draw my own conclusions. — Anita (@Anita) July 16, 2022

